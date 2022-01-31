'Halo' trailer: Deadliest weapon Master Chief explodes into battle for Xbox video game series

He's lethal, upgradeable and, most importantly, finally kicking off the "Halo" fight in spectacular fashion.

Paramount+ revealed its impressive Master Chief futuristic warrior, who dominates the heavily awaited first trailer and first look of the science fiction series "Halo," during Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Based on the Xbox video game franchise, the series will premiere March 24 on the streaming platform.

Starring Pablo Schreiber as the Master Chief, the trailer never shows the actor as the helmeted, cybernetically enhanced Spartan super soldier. The brilliant creator of the Spartan super soldiers, Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone), introduces Master Chief as the greatest advancement to protect 26th-century humans against the deadly alien Covenant enemies.

Master Chief is supposed to be completely controllable, but starts feeling new emotions after grabbing a mysterious glowing object that the Covenant is trying to excavate.

"When I touched the object I felt something, I felt different," Master Chief says in the trailer. Suffice it to say, the conflicted Dr. Halsey looks pretty worried about this development.

Enter Master Chief's new partner Cortana (Jen Taylor from the "Halo" game series), the most advanced AI in human history.

Additional "Halo" stars include Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani.

Since its 2001 release, the military science fiction video game has sold more than 82 million copies worldwide and grossed more than $6 billion in lifetime total sales revenue.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Halo' trailer: Master Chief enters battle for Xbox video game series