‘Halo’s Pablo Schreiber On Playing Master Chief, Season 2 & Subverting Expectations – Hero Nation Podcast

“It’s a first-person shooter so you’re not meant to know him,” says Halo’s Pablo Schreiber of the character of Master Chief from the iconic video game. “You’re meant to fill in all the subtleties and aspects of his personality with your own, that’s the way the character’s designed,” the past Emmy nominee adds today on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast.

“That’s the big challenge of turning that IP into a television show”

Take a listen to the conversation with Pablo here:

Having debuted on Paramount+ on March 24, Halo wrapped up its first season on the streamer yesterday as one of the most watched shows in the world. Certainly, building on just a sliver of the mammoth fanbase the game franchise has garnered over the past 20 years would make any show an success.

However, under the tutorage of Season 1 showrunners Steven Kane and Kyle Killen, Halo the series has not rested on its legacy or legend. Instead, as Schreiber details on Hero Nation today, it has emphasized a whole new perspective on the franchise and its literal central players.

The American Gods alum also dropped more than a few hints as to where Season 2 of Halo will go. Schreiber also revealed the difference for him between the sci-fi Halo and his work on Hulu’s true crime drama Candy.

