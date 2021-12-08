'Halo' Live-Action Series to Drop First Trailer at The Game Awards 2021

With the recent release of Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer mode and the imminent launch of its campaign mode, the iconic video game franchise has taken the spotlight within the gaming industry over the past few weeks, and now 343 Industries is hoping to extend the excitement with the first trailer of its Halo live-action series, which is scheduled to debut during The Game Awards 2021.

Now slated for release sometime next year, the upcoming live-action adaptation of the fan-favorite Xbox franchise is said to follow the story of the games over the years, featuring Den of Thieves and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi veteran Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief aka John-117. To the delight of fans all across the globe, Cortana's original voice actress Jen Taylor will also be joining the series to play the AI, alongside other cast members such as Natascha McElhone, Olive Gray, Danny Sapani, and Karl Johnson.

For those looking forward to the Halo live-action trailer, The Game Awards 2021 will take place on December 9, 5:00 p.m. PDT.

A big week for Halo fans just got bigger. Gear up, Spartans. The first look trailer for #HaloTheSeries premieres LIVE during #TheGameAwards on Thursday night, streaming everywhere at 5p PT / 8p ET / 1a GMT. pic.twitter.com/dxAXYVKRVZ — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 7, 2021

