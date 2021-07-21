Halo Collective Awarded Large White Label Contract by Papa's Herb®, a Leading California Brand

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company" (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX: HCANF) (Germany: A9KN), a vertically integrated cannabis company, announced today that Brezwald Corp. d/b/a Papa's Herb® ("Papa's Herb" or "the Customer") has awarded a White Labeling Cartridge Filling and Packing Contract (the "Agreement") to Mendocino Distribution and Transportation LLC ("MDT"), a subsidiary of Halo, to manufacture turnkey THC distillate vape cartridges for the distribution and sale under the Papa's Herb brand, which maintains a strong foothold in California by providing high-quality, affordable cannabis products. Papa's Herb is known for its quality cannabis products and well-built and designed Papa's Vape Pen's. In 2021, Papa's Herb posted over 113% year-over-year ("YOY") growth in the vape category while other competitors have lost market share.1

MDT is a fully licensed distributor of cannabis products in the state of California. Papa's Herb has contracted MDT to produce Papas Herb Branded THC distillate vape cartridges for the California market. Halo will leverage its Type 7 manufacturing facility in Cathedral City, Coastal Harvest, to produce high potency distillate for the Papas Herb THC Vape Cartridge line. The initial order is for 45,000 finished one gram 510 thread vape cartridges fully packaged. MDT expects to deliver this order in August.

"We are excited to have the Halo team join our growing California supply chain. Halo has made substantial strides in California and is one of the few larger providers that we felt could be a great fit for our growing supply chain requirements. In addition, we enjoy working alongside likeminded individuals focused on our customers and Papa's products," said Max Benitah, Chief Operating Officer of Papa's Herb.

"We are thrilled to have been awarded a white labeling cartridge manufacturing contract with Papa's Herb. We believe the agreement will add significant revenue to our California contract manufacturing businesses," said Josh Haddox, Halo's Senior Vice President of Operations. "Together, Halo's manufacturing prowess and Papa's Herb premium brand should lead to an increase in sales and visibility in the California market for both companies."

About Halo Collective Inc.

Halo is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and distributes quality cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates and has sold approximately nine million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. Halo continues to expand its business and scale efficiently, partnering with trustworthy leaders in the industry who value Halo's operational expertise in bringing top-tier products to market.

The Company is currently operating in the United States in California and Oregon, in Southern Africa in the Kingdom of Lesotho, and the United Kingdom. The Company sells cannabis products principally to dispensaries in the U.S. under its brands, Hush, Mojave, and Exhale, and under partnership or license with DNA Genetics, Terphogz, and FlowerShop, a cannabis lifestyle and conceptual wellness brand in which G-Eazy is a partner and key member of FlowerShop. The Company has also acquired three KushBar retail cannabis stores located in the Canadian province of Alberta as a first in its planned entry into the Canadian market, leveraging its Oregon and California brands.

As part of continued expansion and vertical integration in the U.S., Halo boasts several grow operations throughout Oregon and two planned in California. In Oregon, the Company has a combined 9 acres of outdoor cultivation, including East Evans Creek, a six-acre grow site in Jackson County, Blue Sky Farms, a two-acre grow site located in Jackson County and Winberry Farms, a one-acre grow site located 30 miles outside Eugene in Lane County. In California, the Company is building out Ukiah Ventures, a planned 30,000-square-foot indoor grow and cannabis processing facility including up to an additional five acres of industrial land to expand this indoor grow site. Recently, Halo partnered with Green Matter Holding to purchase Bar X Farm in Lake County, developing up to 80 acres of cultivation which would comprise the largest single licensed grow in California.

Halo also has acquired a range of software development assets, including technology platforms CannPOS, Cannalift, and, more recently, CannaFeels. Halo also owns the discrete sublingual dosing technology, Accudab. The Company intends to spin-off these assets along with its intellectual property and patent applications into its subsidiary Halo Tek Inc. and complete a distribution to shareholders on a record date to be determined by Halo.

Halo has recently announced its intention to reorganize its non-U.S. operations into a newly formed Alberta corporation called Akanda Corp. ("Akanda") whose mission will be to provide high quality and ethically sourced medical cannabis products for patients worldwide. Akanda will seek to deliver on this promise while driving positive change in wellness, empowering individuals in Lesotho, and by uplifting the quality of the lives of employees and the local communities where it operates – and while limiting its carbon footprint. Akanda will combine the scaled production capabilities of Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness Pty. Ltd. ("Bophelo"), Halo's Lesotho-based cultivation and processing campus, located in the world's first Special Economic Zone (SEZ) containing a cannabis growth operation, with distribution and route-to-market through Canmart Ltd. ("Canmart"), Halo's UK-based fully approved pharmaceutical importer and distributor which supplies pharmacies and clinics within the U.K. With a potential maximum licensed canopy area of 200 hectares (495 acres), Bophelo has scalability that is arguably unmatched in the world today.

For further information regarding Halo, see Halo's disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Papa's Herb®

Papa's Herb was founded in California "by the people, for the people." The brand represents a family lineage and history that produces quality flower sustainably sourced with the goal to ensure that people always have a quality source of affordable cannabis. With strong alliances formed with hundreds of old-school original farms within the Emerald Triangle, Papa's Herb focuses on supporting generational family farms and farmers by sourcing from regulated farms in their communities. The brand stands for high-quality, value-focused cannabis products while remaining equally committed to sustainability and the community. Papa's Herb believes customers shouldn't have to overspend to get quality cannabis products.

For more information about Papa's Herb, visit https://papasherb.com/

[1] All sales figures sourced from the May 2021 BDSA Sales Data.

