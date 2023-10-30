How Halloween toppled Christmas as Britain’s favourite holiday

‘We usually start preparing the week before because it’s half term and there’s lots you can do – Halloween crafts, baking, outings, decorating the house and carving the pumpkins’ - Jay Williams

Stuart Beare remembers the first time he tried to sell pumpkins at Tulleys, the Sussex pick-your-own farm he grew up on with his parents and sister. “It was 1994,” says Beare, “and I persuaded my dad. I thought it would be a good way to get more people to our farm shop.

Everyone said: ‘Halloween? That’s American – nobody will be interested’. And they were right. We sold six,” he laughs.

But that was then. Today, Beare is talking to me from Tulleys 100-acre “pumpkin patch,” which has this year produced more than a million pumpkins, and will welcome more than 120,000 visitors in a single month.

The farm shop and fruit crops have long since disappeared, replaced by Shocktoberfest, Europe’s largest “scream park”, where a further 65,000 visitors come to be thrilled and terrified in equal measure by a spooky smorgasbord of attractions that includes a Haunted Hayride, Zombie paintball and an atomic wasteland.

“For us, it’s a bigger season than Christmas – four times the size,” says Beare, who personally designs the attractions, before a team of set designers, painters and carpenters bring his gruesome visions to life.

And he’s not the only one for whom Halloween is a bigger deal than Santa’s Grotto, elves and reindeer. A recent survey found that a fifth of Brits now say Halloween rivals Christmas as their favourite annual celebration.

A visit to a spooky pumpkin patch, like this one at Kilduff Farm in Scotland, has become an annual highlight of the family calendar - Sally Anderson/Alamy Live News

In Bristol, Kelly Pike, has three children (Rafferty, 10, Liberty, 8 and Rufus, 4); they say Halloween trumps any other time of year.

“We used to live in an area of Bristol that really goes in for Halloween,” explains Pike. “Everyone sets up displays in their gardens, and lots of people get into character. There were drama students who would put on a mini play in the front garden, and a guy would dress up like a mad professor, and turn his living room into a lab, where he dissected ‘brains’ made of Rice Krispies. The whole street would fill with smoke and I think the kids just found it all so atmospheric and memorable. “

“Last year, we moved to a 17th century cottage that is opposite a graveyard, and the kids really love how spooky it is. We went back to our old neighbourhood last year but this year we’ll be going to a friend’s Halloween party instead.

“They’ve been asking when Halloween is since the Spring – it’s always top of the list, more than Christmas or their birthdays.”

Pike’s mother was born on October 31, and she has fond memories of spooky birthday parties, where her mum dressed up as a witch. “It’s entered our family folklore. The kids just find it really fun – eating sweets and getting to run around after dark. It’s spooky but ‘safe spooky’ because you’re with your family,” says Pike.

“We usually start preparing the week before because it’s half term and there’s lots you can do – Halloween crafts, baking, outings, decorating the house, carving the pumpkins. There’s a pressure with Christmas that doesn’t exist with Halloween, it’s just fun!”

Halloween spending is forecast to break the £1 billion barrier for the first time this year, with more than half of Brits expected to spend money on decorations, costumes or celebrations.

It’s predicted that 30 million pumpkins will be carved, that’s more than two per household. Asda is expecting its biggest Halloween to date, with searches for ‘Halloween costumes’ up by 400% on last year.

So how did it happen?

Isabelle Szmigin, professor of marketing at Birmingham University, says that it was inevitable that the all-out American Halloween model would migrate here eventually.

“There are so many global brands now, all looking for new sales opportunities and the States has shown how lucrative Halloween can be. You only need a few new products to come on the market and that starts to change consumer behaviour. But it’s a reciprocal situation – products on one hand, and consumer desire on the other – and we’re seeing a strong, growing desire here from consumers to engage with Halloween.”

Trot down any supermarket aisle and you’ll see the proof that product developers have jumped on this demand, from Scary Naan breads shaped as ghosts in Aldi to bat-shaped pizzas in Asda and Hell-oumi fingers at M&S.

Supermarket product developers are responding to the demand for Halloween products, like the Hell-Oumi Fingers at M&S Food - M&S

Beyond retail, other industries have clocked the appetite for Halloween-themed excitement and run with it. Blenheim Palace started a Halloween trail in 2021, with visitor attraction managing director Heather Carter explaining: “The decision was driven by our visitors and their expectations, and in many ways mirrors our experience with offering a bespoke Christmas experience.”

The fact that it falls close to half term certainly helps, and the cost of living crisis doesn’t seem to have spooked the nation’s zest for Halloween-themed bottomless brunches, afternoon teas, escape rooms and immersive theatre productions. “It’s big this year, it’ll be bigger next year,” predicts Szmigin.

Beare ramped up Tulleys’ “spooktacular” attraction in 1998 after he visited the States and hopped from farm to farm in Wisconsin and Minnesota, and saw what was possible. “It was like a vision into the future, a ‘magic eye’ into what we could be doing.” He came back and started a full programme of seasonal events including a Christmas extravaganza, but it was Halloween that quickly nabbed the top spot.

“The first Harry Potter book coming out in 1997 really kick-started Halloween in the UK,” says Beare, explaining that it spawned a generation of witchcraft-obsessed children, suddenly demanding spooky experiences and get-togethers.

Blenheim Palace launched a Halloween trail in 2021, which has mirrored success of their annual Christmas experience - Richard Haughton

“Our timing was perfect and we’ve ridden that wave ever since. Those kids are now parents themselves and want to pass on the same experiences to their children. Another turning point came two years later when Walmart bought Asda and the UK market was flooded with cheap stuff that you could use for parties and decorations. Then it became a rolling beast, and social media came along, which helped spread ideas and drove things forward even more.”

“Halloween is completely visual, so it’s perfect for social media,” says Szmigin. Open up any platform at this time of year, and it quickly becomes obvious how Halloween celebrations have grown and morphed year-on-year. Forget sitting on Santa’s lap, 2023 is more about plonking your toddler on an oversized gourd and spreading the #pumpkinpatchfun on Instagram.

Over on Tik Tok, “halloween party drinks” has more than 1.5million views as Gen Z prepare their “margarita blood bags”, while millennial parents prepare Insta-friendly Halloween grazing boards and monstrous party platters.

Halloween is proving itself to be endlessly malleable, allowing each generation a way to celebrate (and show off). And in some ways, it’s a much easier celebration than Christmas or New Year, which has the added pressure of gift-giving and bringing all generations together.

“Halloween is when I let my hair down,” says Millie, a 48-year-old nurse from Kent. “It has an air of ‘anything goes’, which is just so different from Christmas. Our teenagers love it as much as us, and there aren’t many occasions you can say that about. It brings us together but it only lasts a day – I think that’s key,” she laughs.

Anita Bhagwandas, a beauty journalist and author of Ugly: Giving us back our beauty standards, has been a Halloween devotee since her teenage years. “It’s known in goth circles as ‘goth Christmas’ because it’s just super-fun. Whereas Christmas can be a bit disappointing on the day, Halloween never disappoints because there’s so much fun stuff you can do. If you do dress up, it can be a chance to explore an alter-ego, and I think that can be freeing.”

Our growing appetite for ghouls and ghosts over Christmas is perhaps not surprising given that this year, a poll showed that even Anglican clergy no longer believe Britain is “a Christian country”.

Beare says he’s struck by how Halloween draws such an inclusive, multicultural crowd to Tulleys, and for Bhagwandas, that is key to Halloween’s appeal.

“I’m not Christian so Christmas isn’t really my holiday. What’s nice with Halloween is that although it started as a pagan ritual, which was obviously the indigenous religion of this country, it has become almost like a cultural celebration. I really like that.”