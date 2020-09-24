Halloween and Sequels Halloween 4 , 5 Returning to Theaters and Drive-Ins in October

Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

October is getting a whole lot spookier!

John Carpenter's 1979 classic horror film Halloween, along with the sequels Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, are returning to movie theaters and drive-ins across the country, according to Variety.

The movies are set to be re-released on 225 screens, including 104 drive-ins, the outlet reported.

"We are so excited to be bringing these films back, especially to drive-ins across the country where this iconic franchise launched," Ryan Freimann, senior vice president of Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures, said in a statement to Variety. "Now, with the fall season growing closer, the drive-in format is helping keep both Halloween spirit and the cinema experience alive in these unprecedented times."

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Responds to Halloween Sequel Release Delayed One Year: 'Worth the Wait'

View photos

Everett Halloween

Halloween follows the story of serial killer Michael Myers as he stalks and murders residents on Halloween night. The story takes place 15 years after a young Michael kills his teenage sister only to escape from a sanitarium to attempt to kill Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) as she babysits.

The films will be shown across the country, in cities such as Los Angeles; Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Daytona Beach, and Melbourne, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama; Chicago; Indianapolis, Indiana; Lexington, Kentucky; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; New York, New York; Dayton, Ohio; Scranton, Hazelton and Buffalo, Pennsylvania; Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, Texas, among other locations.

Two more sequels in the franchise are planned, although the releases of those films were pushed back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In July, Carpenter announced Halloween Kills would be released in October 2021, while Halloween Ends will open October 2022.

I am as disappointed as you are. Mostly because the movie the David has created from the characters that John and Debra created Is a masterpiece. Prescient and powerful. I promise you it will be worth the wait. https://t.co/hgpoGI2isX — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) July 8, 2020

"If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience," Carpenter said on Twitter. "After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film’s theatrical release by one year."

The 2018 Halloween remake, which Curtis also executive produced, set a record for the largest opening for a horror film with a female lead with $78 million domestically.

Halloween Kills will star Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, and Nick Castle.