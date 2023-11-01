Halloween Ratings: World Series Grows, The Voice Hits Season Lows

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the World Series Game 4 averaged 8.5 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating (per Nielsen finals), dominating Halloween night and marking the Fall Classic’s second-best overnight numbers to date.

Over on NBC, The Voice (5.3 mil/0.4, read recap) dipped to season lows, while Found (2.8 mil/0.3, read post mortem) slipped to an audience low but held steady in the demo.

More from TVLine

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars (4.8 mil/0.5, read recap) and Press Your Luck (2.2 mil/0.2) each added a few viewers.

TV Premiere Dates New Returning Series

An A-to-Z List of 300+ Scripted Series

View List

CBS’ Big Brother (3.1 mil/0.5) inched up to a Tuesday night in audience while steady in the demo; FBI TRUE (2 mil/0.2) was also up in viewers.

The CW’s Inside the NFL (285K/0.1) and The Swarm‘s finale (301K/0.0) both dropped a handful of eyeballs.

Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.