Halloween Queen Heidi Klum Was Destined To Meet Husband Tom Kaulitz, Says Astrology

It’s Halloweekend, which means only one thing for all your fave famous couples : it’s almost time to dress up for Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party! The queen of Halloween herself is sure to step out with a spooktacular look that will top all other celebrity Halloween costumes at the star-studded event (sorry, but if I’m being honest, there was really no competition to begin with). I mean...

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

This year’s event is extra special as it’s the first Halloween party the television producer and model will be hosting in two years. Fans are itching for sneak peeks of the highly-anticipated costume, but so far what has been revealed is that it’s prosthetic-heavy and “very claustrophobic,” the former Project Runway host told Entertainment Tonight on October 19, per Us Weekly . The America’s Got Talent judge shared that she even plans to have an EMT on-site in case she starts “hyperventilating” under all of the layers. (Talk about commitment.)



And yes, while Heidi is sure to be dressed to the nines, let’s not forget about her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who is guaranteed to look just as scary-good as Heidi’s costume partner and date. (I mean, will they be able to top their Shrek and Fiona costume from 2018? Only time will tell.)

Mike Coppola - Getty Images

ICYDK: Heidi Klum has been married to Tokio Hotel’s Tom Kaulitz since 2019. The pair were first linked in March 2018 after being photographed leaving a party together in Pasadena, California. Nine months later, the “Monsoon” singer popped the question. Then, seven months after that, the pair secretly wed before hosting a larger ceremony in Capri, Italy in August 2019, per Us Weekly .



Three years later, the couple—who in August celebrated their wedding anniversary with a trip to St. Barths—is still as madly in love as ever. “We see right from the start a lot of chemistry with this relationship,” says intuitive astrologer Rachel Lang . “They challenge one another in the right way for growth, and there’s nothing boring about their relationship.” According to Lang, thanks to their Sun signs, this pair has a solid and fun dynamic as well as a healthy amount of tension between them.

Story continues

That’s not all. Lang analyzed both Heidi and Tom’s birth charts to determine what astrology has in store for the Halloween king and queen, and apparently their ‘ship is nothing short of mystical.

Heidi and Tom have an undeniable connection, thanks to Mars.

“Mars is a strong feature in their astrological compatibility,” says Lang. Heidi’s Mars (the planet of sex and action) in Pisces opposes Tom’s Mars in Virgo, meaning the attraction between these two is strong and steamy, she says. “There’s a magnetic pull between the two of them, and the romance is going to stay alive.”

Additionally, Tom’s Moon, which represents our deepest feelings and habits, in Virgo is in opposition with Heidi’s Mars, and his Mars is in a square aspect with her Moon, showing that the two energize each other, says Lang. “They won’t sit still too long with Mars so activated,” she explains. “There’s a lot of energy to be on the go.” The pair may also feel a need to create a sense of safety in their home, and “I’d imagine Tom is very protective of Heidi’s children,” Lang adds.

One challenge for this couple, however, is that their Mars oppositions can occasionally cause things to get a bit too hot in the face of conflict, says Lang. So while Mars may work in their favor in the bedroom, these two will have to learn to reel it in when resolving disagreements.

Because of the Moon, there’s never a dull moment with these two.

An interesting feature of Heidi and Tom’s charts is that they were both born within New Moon cycles, shares Lang. “People born in New Moon phases tend to be curious, interested in trying new things, and willing to take risks,” she says. Tom’s Sun, which represents the ego, and Moon in Virgo are in square aspects with Heidi’s Sun and Moon in Gemini, meaning this pair is very action-oriented.

Not only is Heidi’s Sun and Moon in Gemini, but so is her Saturn, Venus, and Mercury, says Lang. “That’s what we call a Gemini stellium.” And that’s what I call a whole lot of air! Gemini, an air sign, emphasizes communication, learning, writing, and media, shares Lang. On the other hand, Tom has Virgo, an earth sign, as his Sun, Moon, Mars, and Ascendant. As a result, “he’s going to present as the more grounded one in the relationship,” says Lang. Read: Heidi brings the high energy and party, while Tom brings the tranquility and slower pace. These opposing characteristics are a great foundation for friendship and romantic connection, a.k.a. there’s never a dull moment when they’re together.

Nevertheless, with their Moons in a square aspect with one another, they can be a little too different in some ways. “They might have differences in food choices, lifestyle or family life that may seem fine at first, but could build up to be challenges later on,” says Lang. Not to mention, “they probably express emotions differently and have different love languages.” With this in mind, this couple is going to have to work to keep their relationship strong long-term.

Watch to learn more about what your Moon sign says about your personality:



The North Node means they were destined to come together.

Tom’s Saturn (the planet of commitment) and Neptune (the planet of dreams) are conjunct Heidi’s North Node (a destiny point) in Capricorn, explains Lang. Translation: “There’s no doubt they came together for a reason.”

Moreover, Tom’s Mercury (the planet of communication) is conjunct Heidi’s Pluto (the planet of transformation and rebirth), making this a psychic connection for these two. Their ‘ship is as filled with fun as it is filled with deep conversations.

I don’t know about you, but this relationship seems to have been written by the stars themselves, and what’s more witchy than that?

You Might Also Like