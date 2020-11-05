Halloween Is Over, But Spain's Queen Letizia Is Still Wearing Witch Boots

Paolo Blocco/WireImage

Once we entered the month of November, our fashion choices quickly went from spooky and scary to merry and bright in anticipation of the holiday season. However, Spain's Queen Letizia has now made a solid case for keeping part of your Halloween costume in your year-round wardrobe. Attending a meeting at the Foundation Against Drug Addiction Headquarters on Thursday, the royal gave work staples a fashion-forward twist, styling her long black coat, black sweater, and gray plaid pants with a pair of black witch boots.

We first became fans of this pointed, lace-up shoe last fall, after we spotted Lucy Hale and plenty of street style stars stepping out in similar styles. Now that things are cooling off and we have fall weather (wind, rain, and, ugh, possibly snow) to deal with, it makes sense that they'd pop up once again. Not only are flat styles like Letizia's practical, they're clearly versatile. Instinctively, we'd pair them with jeans, or tights and a dress, but as her outfit proves, they look great with slacks as well.

Thankfully, stealing this queen's style isn't hard at all. Freda Salvador makes a super sleek version of the witch boot that will likely last you for years ($495; shopbop.com) while ASOS has its own budget-friendly option that's well under $100 ($56; asos.com). And, if you're looking for something more rounded and combat-boot-y? It's time to hit up Stuart Weitzman. The Ivey Boot ($695; asos.com) includes a small, thick, walkable heel, and you can choose from basic black and a woven material.