Halloween Kills footage teases the bloody return of Michael Myers

Horror fans may not be having the Halloween of their dreams this year. But Blumhouse plans on giving them a nightmare-inducing October in 2021 with the release of Halloween Kills, director David Gordon Green's sequel to his 2018 film Halloween. The company dropped a new teaser for the film at Thursday's virtual BlumFest event which shows masked maniac Michael Myers on highly menacing form.

Halloween Kills stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall, and Kyle Richards, among others. The film is written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems. Halloween Kills was originally set for release this month but, in July, it was announced the movie was being pushed a full calendar year to Oct. 15, 2021 because of the pandemic.

Watch that new teaser for Halloween Kills above. And, if you're hungering for more Halloween, check out our first look at Green and Onur Tukel's illustrated book version of John Carpenter's original 1978 Halloween.

