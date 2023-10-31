This Halloween forecast for Kansas City area guaranteed to give you chills

The Halloween forecast might be a bit scary for those in the Kansas City area who dread the cold.

Bone-rattling cold have settled in the Kansas City area and by the time trick-or-treaters hit the streets Tuesday evening, temperatures are expected to be mid-30s and then quickly fall to around freezing after the sunset, according to the National Weather Service.

Breezy conditions will make it feel much colder. Those planning to be outside should expect wind chills as low as 24 degrees between 3 and 9 p.m., the weather service said.

“If you plan on heading out, dress in layers,” the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Despite lots of sunshine, daytime conditions will not be much warmer. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 30s, . Usually, Kansas City sees daytime temperatures reach just over 60 degrees this time of year.

Very cold temperatures are expected overnight with record low temperatures possible across the Kansas City area on Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to tumble to 19 degrees at Kansas City International Airport (MCI), which would break a record of 20 degrees set for that date in 1991.

Other areas expecting record breaking cold are St. Joseph at 16 degrees with a previous record of 20 degrees set in 2014; Kirksville at 16 degrees with a previous record of 19 degrees in 1954, and Sedalia at 19 degrees with a previous record of 26 degrees in 2014.

A warming trend will begin Wednesday, which will see temperatures return to the 60s by Friday. Dry conditions are expected through the end of the week, according to the weather service.