Halloween festivals go digital to share spooky traditions of past

Halloween is not all about cauldrons, broomsticks, witches, and pumpkins.

On the island of Ireland, it is a tradition steeped in ghost turnips, pucas, and fortune-telling, and a global pandemic is not going to change that.

The ancient festival is going digital this year and is laying claim to Ireland being the birthplace of Halloween.

The three biggest Halloween festivals on the island – Derry Halloween, the Puca Festival and Bram Stoker Festival – cannot go ahead as planned due to Covid-19 public health restrictions.

Instead they have all moved online this weekend to bring supernatural surprises to people in the safety of their homes.

Niamh Lunny, creative producer of the Puca Festival, said they were disappointed not to be able to run the arts and folklore festival, which is led by the shapeshifting spirit of the Puca – the Irish word for ghost.

It was due to take place in three venues in Co Meath and Co Louth.

“We started working on the festival in January and by March we had our festival footprint locked down and we had a wish list of the artists we wanted to work with. But then Covid-19 struck,” she said.

“We had to re-plan and reimagine how we could engage with our audiences.”

They have done so by creating a short film to be aired online on Halloween night, October 31, which includes a pre-recording of the lighting of the Samhain fires.

Organisers have also developed a content-driven social media campaign to tell the story of Halloween’s origins in Irish and Celtic traditions.

“The aim of the short film is to try and build that message that Ireland is the home of Halloween, that this is where it started,” Ms Lunny said, adding that the intention is to entice people to celebrate Halloween in Ireland and experience its authentic origins.

“Through social media channels, we’re highlighting the games that would have been played at Halloween, a lot of traditions that go with the festival and are encouraging people to explore them themselves in their own homes,” she said.

“We’re encouraging people to dress up as well, why not? It’s not like we’ve lots of other things to do.”

As people cannot gather and celebrate as normal, Failte Ireland, the organiser of the festival, is also calling on every household to light a lantern in their home on Halloween night.

