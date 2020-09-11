Halloween Face Masks for Adults and Kids Have Officially Arrived on Amazon

Amazon
The pandemic has given us a new way to celebrate Halloween — and you’re about to see it everywhere.
Halloween-themed face masks have arrived, and Amazon already has over 3,000 designs available for adults and kids, with tons going for $10 or less. In addition to making the spooky season safer for everyone, the masks can be worn every day, unlike typical costumes, so they’re a fun way to celebrate the holiday all October long.
Halloween Face Masks on Amazon:
- Pumpkin Spice Latte Print Adjustable Face Mask, $11.12
- Herla Adjustable Halloween Cloth Reusable Face Masks Three-Pack, $18.04 with coupon (orig. $18.99)
- Koippimel Disposable Halloween-Printed Face Masks 50-Pack, $17.99
- Pumpkin Spice Everything Reusable Face Mask, $9.99
- Flamedre Halloween-Printed Reusable Face Mask Five-Pack, $10.99
- Terdelerster Pumpkin-Printed Adjustable Cloth Face Mask, $6.90
- Foxy Roxy Co. Boo Cloth Face Mask, $9.98
- Happy Halloween Print Washable Face Mask, $15.90
- Jack-o-Lantern Pumpkin Reusable Face Mask, $14.99
- Kids Halloween Cloth Face Masks Set of Three, $18.99
Considering that Halloween festivities may look a bit different this year, this is a fun and easy way to get your family excited about the spookiest time of the year while following the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They’ll be especially handy if you’re planning to safely visit a pumpkin patch or enjoy a hayride.
Shoppers can choose from disposable options, which you can use a few times and then toss, or reusable ones that you can throw in the washer and wear on repeat. Styles with adjustable straps that offer a more comfortable, custom fit are also among the assortment. And the prints are practically endless: From cute pumpkin prints to spookier villain-inspired designs, there’s something for everyone. There are even a few featuring everyone’s favorite fall beverage — the pumpkin spice latte.
Even though October is still a month away, Halloween’s biggest fans are already scooping up the best decorations and costumes. We have a feeling that these affordable finds may be a hot commodity this year, so if you’re planning to make the most of the season, be sure to grab a few now before they’re gone.
