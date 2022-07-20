‘Halloween Ends’ Trailer Promises Jamie Lee Curtis’ Final Showdown With Michael Myers

Michael Myers is back — again — this Halloween season in the first trailer for “Halloween Ends.” Universal has released the first look at director David Gordon Green’s third (and allegedly final) entry in the horror series.

The first trailer dropped as a surprise Tuesday evening, with franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis announcing the release only a few minutes before it appeared online.

“Laurie always says… DO AS I SAY!” Curtis wrote on Twitter.

“Halloween Ends” is the 13th installment in the “Halloween” slasher franchise, and the fourth in the chronology established by 2018’s “Halloween,” which ignored every other film from the series aside from John Carpenter’s 1978 original.

The trilogy has seen Jamie Lee Curtis reprise her role as Laurie Strode, a survivor of Michael Myers’ (played by Nick Castle and stuntman James Jude Courtney) original killing spree, now a recluse struggling with PTSD. The 2018 film and the 2021 sequel “Halloween Kills” saw Laurie team up with her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) when Myers reemerges to attack Haddonfield, Ill.

“Halloween Ends” will follow the cliffhanger ending of “Halloween Kills.” Curtis and Matichak will reprise their roles from the last two movies. Also reprising their roles from the previous films are Will Patton, Kyle Richards and Omar Dorsey, while Michael O’Leary will join as a new addition to the cast.

Green returns from the past two movies to direct “Halloween Ends.” Additionally, he wrote the script with Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier. The film is produced by Jason Blum through his Blumhouse Productions banner, alongside Rough House Productions, Miramax and Trancas International Pictures. Additional producers include Bill Block and Malek Akkad. Universal Pictures will handle distribution for the film.

“Halloween Ends” will release in theaters Oct. 14. Watch the full trailer below.

