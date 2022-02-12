Halloween Ends star confirms major character's fate

Photo credit: Universal

Halloween Ends actress Andi Matichak has seemingly confirmed the fate of Judy Greer's Karen Nelson in the slasher's predessecor.

Released last October, Halloween Kills came to a blood-soaked climax with Michael Myers – a maniacal serial killer also known as The Shape – seen stabbing Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall), Leigh Brackett (Charles Cyphers) and then Laurie Strode's (Jamie Lee Curtis) daughter Karen.

Fans were never shown the latter's lifeless body, so up until now, there was technically a window of opportunity to bring her back.

Photo credit: Universal

Related: Jamie Lee Curtis reveals first look at Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends

Enter Allyson Nelson star Matichak, who last week uploaded a behind-the-scenes shot onto Instagram, depicting her and Curtis in 'final girl' tops.

"We'll do you proud @missjudygreer!" she captioned it. "Thanks for the amazing shirts. Missing you so much on this final chapter. #halloweenends."

And yet, some corners of her fanbase believe this to be a ploy, as one fired back in the comment section: "I feel like they are saying this to make us think she won't be in the next…. But I think she will."

"We know damn well that Judy Greer is in [Halloween Ends]," added someone else.

Related: Halloween Kills theory solves a big mystery about Michael Myers retcon

In other Halloween news, Lindsey Wallace's Kyle Richards is coming back to close the trilogy.

"When my character didn't die [in Halloween Kills], I was like, 'Uhh, hello!'" she noted in December. "The last movie, I saw Jamie on the set, but we didn't have stuff together. So I'm really hoping that there is more stuff together.

"I can't talk about any storylines, but all I can say is that we start filming in January, and I'm so excited to return with Jamie Lee Curtis and [director] David Gordon Green."

Story continues

Halloween Ends slashes through cinemas on October 14.



You Might Also Like