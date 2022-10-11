Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis has a lot to say as she leaves the franchise

Jamie Lee Curtis speaks onstage during a Halloween Ends presentation in October, during New York Comic Con. (Getty Images for Universal Pictu)

Halloween Ends, the 11th film in the Halloween franchise, is being released on Friday.

Fans haven’t had long to wait to find out what happens next between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and crazy killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) – Halloween Kills, the 10th film, was released just last September.

Nevertheless, Halloween Ends promises to be a momentous release because not only does it conclude the trilogy reboot, but it will be Curtis’s last time featuring in the franchise.

Now, in the run-up to the film’s release, the 63-year-old actor, whose first major film credit was playing Strode back in the first Halloween film in 1978, has been sharing her thoughts about the film and her exit.

Talking to Digital Spy, Curtis said that while she was now focusing on future projects, “That last week in Savannah, Georgia, when I knew every day going to that set was going to be the last time I was going to be Laurie and be with my people, I cried every day.

“If I’m not crying, if we’re all not crying a little bit, then what have we done? We haven’t done anything. We’ve made contact. You guys have made contact with Laurie, I’ve made contact with you, that’s a relationship. I’m breaking up, it’s painful.”

Halloween Ends picks up the story four years after the events of Halloween Kills and audiences will get to witness the final showdown between Strode and Myers.

Speaking about the film, Curtis said: “I’ve been saying people are going to be angry from the beginning. They’re going to be angry because we’re saying something about all of us as a society. This is about victims. This is about victim shaming.

“This is about what happens in a town when we have all become monsters. People don’t like to be told they’re monsters. You’ve seen the monsters on Twitter. All that social media has done is really reminded us all that we’re monsters, and that we have that power.”

This week Curtis spoke about the recent Twitter posts shared by Kanye West (who now goes by Ye ) on America’s Today show. The rapper had said that when he woke he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people. DEFCON is an alert system used by the United States Armed Forces that indicates “defence readiness”. For example, after the September 11 attacks, the DEFCON level was increased to 3.

Since his comments, Ye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been suspended.

“I burst into tears. I woke up and burst into tears. Defcon 3 on Jewish people? What are you doing?” said Curtis on the show on Monday. “I mean, it’s bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world. But on Twitter, on a portal, to pour that in?”

The day before the actor had also Tweeted: “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop.”

The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/8iFuKwwspw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 9, 2022

Curtis, 63, comes from Hollywood royalty – she is the daughter of actors Janet Leigh (who most famously starred as Marion Crane in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho) and Tony Curtis (who starred in Some Like It Hot alongside Marilyn Monroe). Her grandparents on her father’s side are Hungarian-Jewish emigrants from Hungary.

Halloween Ends will be released on October 14