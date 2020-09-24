Halloween will be different at Disney World and Florida theme parks, but here's how they're still celebrating

Halloween at theme parks may be a little different this year, with some signature Halloween events canceled, but that doesn’t mean spooky celebrations won't take place at all.

COVID-19 has scared some ghosts and goblins away, but depending on your comfort level in getting out amid the pandemic, there are still plenty of options to be had in Florida.

California theme parks remain closed for now, though they've urged California Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow them to reopen.

Here's what's going on at Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld and other theme parks around the Orlando, Florida, area, as curated by Florida Today, which is part of the USA TODAY Network.

Universal Orlando

6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando; 402-224-7840; universalorlando.com

The Halloween Horror Nights Tribute store at Universal Orlando features specialty merchandise inspired by the history of the popular annual event. More

The decades-old event, Halloween Horror Nights is mostly taking a break in 2020, but Universal Studios will make two of its previously canceled haunted houses available to guests on a limited basis.

"Revenge of the Tooth Fairy" and "Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives" will be open to visitors Sept. 26 and 27 and Oct. 3-Nov. 1.

Fans of the annual spooky spectacle can also wear Halloween costumes, go trick-or-treating at Universal's Islands of Adventure and visit the newly opened Halloween Horror Nights Tribute store at Universal Studios Orlando. The retail location is dedicated to HHN, which debuted in 1991. Guests will find specialty, retro-themed merchandise inspired by the history of HHN.

The store, located in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida, features lots of favorites from the past. You can purchase the “Beetlejuice Handbook for the Recently Deceased Journal,” a Halloween Horror Nights facemask or a vintage t-shirt. Items also can be purchased online by visiting shop.universalorlando.com.

Walt Disney World

Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista; 407-939-5277; disneyworld.disney.go.com

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 31, 2020, guests will experience fall decor on Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World. The fall season will bring special Halloween-themed food and drinks, merchandise and character cavalcades. More

Another one of coronavirus’ victims: Mickey’s Not-So-Scary-Halloween. The after-hours event at Magic Kingdom won’t take place this year, but that doesn’t mean you need to pack away your costumes.

For the first time, guests of all ages can wear Halloween costumes to Magic Kingdom from Sept. 15-Oct. 31. Guests won’t be the only ones wearing the costumes. A Halloween-themed cavalcade will travel down Main Street featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto and others dressed in Halloween attire. Chip ‘n’ Dale will be posted up in Frontieland wearing their costumes, and keep your eyes out for other characters dressed up and riding on a trolley.

