Get Halloween ready: Argos is selling a 4ft inflatable pumpkin for £20

Want to up your Halloween decor this year? We think we've found just the thing and it comes in the form of an inflatable pumpkin. (Argos)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Halloween is going to look a little different this year.

We won’t be trick or treating, which means no mini packets of Maltesers (sob), nor is it likely that we’ll be attending any Halloween parties.

However, that doesn’t mean the fun is totally cancelled.

Watch: The most popular kids' Halloween costumes of 2019

Our favourite part of Halloween is decorating our house. Our second favourite? Walking round the streets to see how other people have gone all out decorating their windows and gardens.

Which is where this 4 foot (122cm to be exact) inflatable pumpkin comes in.

It wouldn’t make it onto an ‘essential items’ list, but it is a brilliant way to inject a little fun into Halloween this year and give the neighbours’ children a thrill as they walk by.

Buy it: Large 4ft Inflatable Pumpkin | £20 from Argos

This light-up pumpkin is a great way to up the excitement and create a spooky atmosphere.

It’s powered by the mains and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, just make sure that the transformer stays inside.

This isn’t the only spooky inflatable offering that has caught our eye at Argos this year.

The high street store also has spooky 10 foot creations that are bound to get noticed by the neighbours.

5 Halloween decorations from Argos

A terrifying finishing touch, this inflatable mummy will fill your guests with fright and delight.

Spookily lit with 15 white LEDs, this inflatable tree will add a scary touch to your outdoor Halloween display.

Take your decorations up a notch this year with this trio of weird and wonderful inflatable pumpkins.

Mains operated inflatable, with 12 white LED lights for an added spooky effect.

Have you ever seen a scarier entrance? We certainly haven’t!

Watch: Best Celebrity Halloween outfits of 2019