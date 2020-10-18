Halloween amid COVID-19: You can lower the risks of trick-or-treating, if you’re creative

As public health researchers with children who are very excited about Halloween — one with a son who turns five on Oct. 31, and the other with a daughter desperate to dress as Katy Perry (again) — we’ve been pondering whether there’s still a way to celebrate the day in the face of COVID-19.

Cities such as Los Angeles are advising against trick-or-treating. We’ve looked at the risks, though, and believe that in most cases, there are ways to honor the tradition while minimizing the chance of you or your kids becoming infected. But just like everything else in 2020, trick-or-treating will need to look a little different than usual.

If you live in a community with high or rising COVID-19 case rates, especially if people in your community reject masks and social distancing, that calls for extra caution. But for the most part, cities shouldn’t adopt outright bans or punitive measures on trick-or-treating, because these are likely to be ineffective. From a public health viewpoint, adopting a harm reduction approach — including recommending safer ways to celebrate — is more likely to ensure that Oct. 31 is not a day of super-spreading events.

Best practices — with a costume

So what does a safer celebration look like? It begins with the fundamental precautions we should be taking with any activity during this pandemic, including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and regularly washing hands. Understanding how the virus spreads and how to reduce risks can point toward safer ways to enjoy the holiday.

USA TODAY Editorial Board: COVID isn't disappearing. It's making a comeback.

The primary transmission route of the novel coronavirus is through the air, in the form of droplets or aerosols, and you’re much more likely to get infected indoors because you share the air with others. The good news is that when you are outside, the fresh air disperses these droplets and aerosols. According to one study, the risk of infection is nearly 19 times lower outside than inside. So, sticking with outdoor trick-or-treating and avoiding all indoor Halloween parties or haunted houses lowers the risk.

View photos 24 creative Halloween costumes kids can wear with masks More

The risk is lowered even further if parents and children wear a properly fitted three-layer face mask. A costume mask is not adequate — kids need to wear proper face masks under their costume masks.

When trick-or-treating, stay distant from others, avoid crowds, move swiftly and do not congregate outside houses. Stick with quiet, non-crowded streets. Stay with the people in your own “pandemic bubble,” such as a few friends or a family whom you know have been adopting prevention practices such as masks, distancing and handwashing. Keep social interactions brief and don’t linger with other groups.

And that brings us to candy.

With candy, think creatively

First, it’s important to recognize that the risk of getting infected by touching a candy wrapper is quite low. Early on in the pandemic, when not much was yet known about how the virus spreads, many people fixated on the possibility of getting infected by touching objects that could have the virus on them, such as groceries or mail. More recent research has shown the risk of transmitting the virus this way is very small, and it can be reduced further by regular handwashing and avoiding touching your face.

View photos Halloween Promo art More

Even so, it is theoretically possible to transmit the virus through the exchange of candy. That could happen, for instance if someone with the virus sneezes on a piece of candy, then someone else touches that candy right away and then touches his or her unmasked face. For this reason, having a bunch of kids stick their hands into a communal bowl should be avoided. Instead, we encourage people to think creatively about how to distribute candy to trick-or-treaters.

Story continues