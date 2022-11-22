Halloween actor James Winburn, stuntman for Michael Myers, dies at 85

James Winburn, stuntman on Halloween, has died (Getty Images)

Actor James Winburn, who doubled as Michael Myers in the original 1978 Halloween film, has died aged 85.

Winburn’s manager confirmed on Monday that he had passed away on November 19 following an undisclosed illness.

The stuntman donned the iconic white mask in Halloween for scenes that actors Nick Castle or Tony Moran, who both portrayed Myers in the original film, were unable to do.

The actor famously portrayed Myers in the scene where Donald Pleasence’s Dr Loomis shot the psychotic character six times, causing him to fall of the balcony before vanishing.

Winburn reprised his role for the 1981 sequel Halloween II and was credited for stunts in films including Escape From New York, Tron, Colors, The Night Stalker, Glory and The Couch Trip.

He also worked in television and worked on shows such as The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman. The actor famously doubled for Stan Lee, David Hasselhoff, Peter O’Toole and Barry Bostwick among others.

Winburn also served as a director on three movies including 1988’s Evil Altar, 1991’s The Death Merchant and Miami Beach Cops in 1993.

Monopoly Events, which featured Winburn in its For the Love of Horror fan convention last month, paid tribute to the star on Twitter after news of his death was confirmed.

The company wrote on their official account: “We are extremely sad to learn of the passing of James Winburn, who joined us for @ftlohorror last month.

“James was an absolute pleasure to work and shared some amazing stories with everyone over the weekend. Our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and fans. #RIP.”