Halloween 2023: Clueless, Child’s Play and Jessica Rabbit inspire celebrities

Celebrities have dressed up as red-haired killer doll Chucky, Jessica Rabbit and characters from Clueless to mark this year’s Halloween.

Wearing the dungarees and colourful top of the main antagonist in the Child’s Play horror franchise, Ed Sheeran posted a picture to his Instagram on Tuesday after a tour date at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter, who has previously kept his red hair to dress as Chucky in 2012, wrote: “Happy Halloween from Vegas.”

US singer Christina Aguilera, Love Island couple Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, actor Simon Pegg and musician Ronnie Wood also marked the occasion with costumes.

Aguilera recreated Cher’s chained-bodice and tights look from her music video If I Could Turn Back Time.

On my favorite day of the year it's only right to turn back time and tribute theOG trailblazer @cher Cher's message through her music and style has left a permanent mark on the world and to this day, I still can't believe I had the opportunity to work with such a legend!!!!… pic.twitter.com/l7HcieK4OI — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 31, 2023

She wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “On my favourite day of the year it’s only right to turn back time and tribute the OG trailblazer @cher.

“Cher’s message through her music and style has left a permanent mark on the world and to this day, I still can’t believe I had the opportunity to work with such a legend!!!!

“No one could ever fill the shoes of the great & powerful Cher. The love and respect I have for you is endless.”

Hague was dressed in wizarding clothes from Harry Potter as Fury, who wore a black cloak and gelled his hair in a Dracula look, shared images to Instagram from their first Halloween with daughter Bambi.

The pictures revealed their decorated home along with a pumpkin with guacamole coming out of its carved mouth and nachos nearby.

Wood also opted for a vampire look as he showed fans a picture of him and what appeared to be Sir Mick Jagger in a skull mask.

He wrote: “Happy Hallowe’en! Have as much fun as Mick and me!”

Pegg also went spooky as he put on a skeleton costume to celebrate Halloween on Instagram.

Some of the Kardashian family went for less spooky figures, with Kim and daughter North West opting to recreate the teen comedy Clueless, which is inspired by Jane Austen’s novel Emma.

They recreated the plaid-style clothing and high-kneed socks of the 1990s era while spoofing Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz and Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport.

The pictures showed North as Dionne and Kim as Cher in a white jeep and on their phones.



Kim’s half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner went for another film reference as they dressed as the hench-woman, Sugar and Spice, from Batman Forever.

Both characters, played by Drew Barrymore and Debi Mazar, make an appearance in the 1995 comic book movie as they aligned themselves with the villain Two-Face.

Meanwhile, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden transformed alongside singer Ashley Roberts into the characters from media franchise Scooby-Doo on Heart Radio’s breakfast show.

Holden went for an orange Wilma outfit as Roberts dressed as Daphne in a purple dress and Theakston opted for Shaggy’s green jumper and brown pants.

Other characters recreated include Jessica Rabbit from 1980s partially animated film Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Singer Mariah Carey put on a similar red dress to the cartoon with bodice detail, a red full-length wig and black gloves.