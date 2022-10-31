Halloween 2022: Best celebrity costumes from Kim Kardashian’s Mystique to Lizzo’s Marge Simpson

Maanya Sachdeva
·4 min read
Kim Kardashian as Mystique and Lizzo as Marge Simpson (Instagram @kimkardashian/@lizzobeeating)
Ahead of Halloween on Monday (31 October), celebrities have flooded social media with their intricate costumes.

Hollywood’s spooky season moodboard this year included cartoon and anime characters, superheroes, as well as pop culture icons.

From Kim Kardashian’s metamorphosis into X-Men character Mystique to Lizzo’s homage to Marge Simpson, here are our favourite costumes from Halloween 2022.

After dressing up as Baby Yoda for Halloween 2021, the “About Damn Time” singer came to play as Marge Simpson this year.

Lizzo’s extensive costume included yellow make-up, Marge’s signature blue coiffure, and beaded red necklace.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

She captioned her Instagram post: “I AM HIM - HIMMY NEUTRON - MARGE HIMPSON”

Victorious co-stars Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies joined forces once again, for Halloween, with their hilarious costumes.

Grande and Gillies dressed up as Jennifer Coolidge and Jane Lynch from the 2003 dog show mockumentary Best In Show, as fans declared they “won” Halloween.

“This is f***ing great,” Coolidge commented on Grande’s post, adding, “I was gonna go as the young boy’s pet weasel from The Watcher but now I think I’m gonna go as Ariana Grande’s dog Toulouse.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elizabeth Gillies (@lizgillz)

Jennifer Garner dressed up as toast-eating ghosts

Jennifer Garner dressed up as two different toast-eating “ghostesses” in a Halloween video on her Instagram page, posted on 20 October.

Her dog Birdie was a “good sport” and made a cameo, as the 13 Going on 30 star recited her spooky season verse.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

For the first one, the High School Musical star channeled Natalie Portman and dressed up as the white swan from Darren Aronofsky’s 2010 film Black Swan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

For her second look, which she debuted on Saturday (29 October) she transformed into a very chic raven.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

Ciara and her five-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson recreated the Serena and Venus Williams’ “Got Milk?” campaign for Halloween.

Just like the Williams sisters in the original poster, the 37-year-old singer and her daughter sported black tank tops, biker shorts, and milk moustaches.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Paris Hilton dressed up her “childhood icon” and anime character Sailor Moon for the festivities this year.

The socialite’s husband Carter Reum dressed up as Sailor Moon’s love interest Tuxedo Mask to complete their couple’s outfit.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

JoJo Siwa was magically transformed into Harry Potter’s arch nemesis Draco Malfoy (played by Tom Felton) for Halloween this year.

“Draco Siwa,” the 19-year-old dancer captioned her Instagram post, along with two serpent emojis to signify his Hogwarts house, Slytherin.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

On Friday (28 October), Rachel Zegler shared a photograph of herself dressed up as Julia Roberts’ character Vivian Ward in the iconic 1990 romcom Pretty Woman.

The West Side Story star captioned her Instagram story: “Halloween is my superpower.”

Rachel Zegler as Pretty Woman character Vivian Ward (played by Julia Roberts) (Instagram @rachelzegler)
Kylie Jenner kicked Halloweekend off on Friday (28 October), heralding spooky season as the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 sci-fi horror film of the same name.

The beauty entrepreneur unveiled three different looks for the character on Instagram, including custom Jean Paul Gaultier couture by Glenn Martens.

Kendall Jenner dressed up as ‘Toy Story’ character Jessie

Kendall Jenner picked the Toy Story 2 character Jessie as the inspiration for this year’s Halloween costume.

TheKeeping Up With The Kardashians star recreated the look by pairing a white shirt, with a large collar, buttons and yellow cuff detailing. with denim shorts.

The outfit also included the white and black white chaps as seen on the Pixar character in the Toy Story films.

Debuting the look on Instagram, the 26-year-old supermodel captioned her post: “Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drew inspiration from Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for their couple’s costumes this year.

They recreated the former couple’s outfits at the grand opening of Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 1995. Fox picked a red and pink latex dress, and completed the look with Anderson’s signature bleach blonde waves.

Kelly wore a white tank top, black leather pants, and a studded belt, echoing the Mötley Crüe drummer’s style.

“But are these even costumes,” Fox, 36, captioned her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Kim Kardashian dressed up as Mystique

Kim Kardashian unveiled her Halloween look on Sunday (30 October) when she uploaded photographs of herself as X-Men character Mystique – complete with slicked-back red hair, blue body paint, and yellow contact lenses.

“Hey Marvel”, she wrote alongside a video showcasing her look on Twitter, as fans praised her latest Halloween costume as their “favourite one” so far.

Rebel Wilson attempted, and pulled off, a pretty spectacular group Halloween costume this year.

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, and her friends dressed up as Barbie and Ken dolls – complete with the pink plastic boxes and wrapping – for a glitzy Hollywood bash on Friday (28 October).

“Come on Barbies, let’s go party!” Wilson captioned her Instagram post, referencing Aqua’s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

That was it, basically.

