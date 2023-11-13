What Is Hallmark Movies Now? A Guide to the Streaming Service

Hallmark’s on-demand streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, will get viewers into the holiday spirit

Courtesy Mood Independent/H9 Films/Hallmark Media Rafael de la Fuente and Katie Leclerc in Hallmark Channel's movie 'Letters to Santa.'

There is no shortage of heartwarming content on Hallmark’s streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

The subscription-based platform provides viewers access to an array of Hallmark-branded television shows and movies. Fans can tune into original content for all seasons, as well as media that originally aired on the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama.

Hallmark Movies Now also allows subscribers to watch new episodes of some of the network’s most popular shows, including When Calls the Heart and more recent series like The Way Home, starring Andie MacDowell, and Ride, featuring Nancy Travis.

The streaming service includes fan-favorite shows, such as Carter, Chesapeake Shores and Good Witch and throwback series like Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, Heartland and Touched by an Angel.

During the holiday season, the Hallmark Channel hosts some of the network’s most beloved content — Christmas movies. With 40 new holiday titles coming out in 2023, Hallmark Movies Now will be premiering several new titles as part of its Movies & Mistletoe 2023 initiative.

Viewers can tune into six movies starring actors Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, Rachael Leigh Cook and Sam Page, among others. The streaming platform will also air extended cuts of two fan-favorite films: A Holiday Spectacular and Three Wise Men and a Baby, the latter which starred Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker.

Here’s everything to know about Hallmark’s streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

What is Hallmark Movies Now?

Hallmark Movies Now

Hallmark Movies Now is a streaming service that offers "a lineup of unique, feel-good programming," with popular titles from the network as well as original content that is not available on the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama, according to its website.

It was relaunched in October 2017, five years after Hallmark acquired the online production and streaming service SpiritClips, TechCrunch reported. At the time, SpiritClips, founded in 2007, offered various family-friendly films.

What is the difference between Hallmark and Hallmark Movies Now?

Eric Caro/Hallmark Media Brant Daugherty and Jaicy Elliot starring in the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie 'Joyeux Noel.'

Hallmark’s three channels are available on several cable providers, including DirectTV, Dish and Spectrum. The trio can also be tuned in via streaming providers like Frndly, Fubo TV, Hulu Live TV, Peacock, Philo, Sling, VDGO, and YouTube TV. Users can find their local providers on Hallmark’s channel locator.

Hallmark Movies Now is a subscription-based on-demand streaming service for Hallmark-branded content. According to Hallmark, the streaming service offers programming that isn’t available on the other Hallmark networks, giving subscribers access to more than 1,000 hours of original content.

What does Hallmark Movies Now cost?

Hallmark Movies Now offers two different subscription models for customers.

Both models include unlimited commercial-free streaming of Hallmark’s entire content library, with new titles regularly added. There is an annual subscription offering of $59.99, which nets out to $4.99 per month. Additionally, a second option for a monthly subscription for $5.99 per month exists.

Hallmark Movies Now also offers a 7-day free trial for new users.

How can I watch Hallmark Movies Now?

Kailey Schwerman/Hallmark Alison Sweeney and Luke Macfarlane in the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie 'A Magical Christmas Village.'

Customers can register directly on Hallmark Movie Now’s website to subscribe.

Hallmark Movies Now is only available in the United States on iOS and Android devices. Subscribers can watch Hallmark Movies Now on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and computers.

Hallmark Movies Now can also be accessed via other streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Frndly TV, Roku, Sling TV, YouTube and YouTube TV.

Alternatively, viewers can tune into it via traditional cable services, like Cox On Demand, DirecTV, Dish On Demand, Frontier On Demand and Xfinity/Comcast On Demand.

New content is uploaded to Hallmark Movies Now on a weekly basis, with movies typically added each Sunday. First, the movies will premiere on Hallmark’s three channels and are later added to Hallmark Movies Now after they have been removed from the rotation on TV.

What titles are featured on Hallmark Movies Now?

Allister Foster/Crown Media United States LLC Lacey Chabert and Kevin McGarry as Avery and Peter in 'The Wedding Veil.'

Today, subscribers will have 24/7 access to some of the network’s most popular film series, including The Wedding Veil trilogy, Murder, She Baked, Crossword Mysteries, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, Mystery 101 and more.

Hallmark Movies Now features several titles from the network’s prolific actors: Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, Ryan Paevey, Kellie Martin, Will Kemp and Taylor Cole as well as familiar faces like Alexa PenaVega, Chad Michael Murray, Hilarie Burton Morgan, Jesse Metcalfe, Jonathan Bennett and Bethany Joy Lenz.

