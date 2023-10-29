Hallmark Movies Get Halloween Makeover In ‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoof

Hallmark Channel is starting the Christmas season earlier and earlier, launching its Countdown To Christmas movie lineup on Oct. 20 this year, 11 days before Halloween. But should the channel consider expanding its original movie franchise to Halloween, Saturday Night Live has ideas.

“We cornered the market on Christmas, why not Halloween, cause the only thing female viewers like more than romance is murder,” the voiceover for a Halloween Hallmark movie, A Stab At Love, says. (It is not wrong, true crime is watched primarily by women.)

More from Deadline

The proposed new Hallmark Horror franchise comes with a tagline, “Only on Hallmark where boo means boyfriend.”

A Stab At Love, “with two almost attractive actors with two almost human sounding names,” has leads played by SNL’s Chloe Fineman and host Nate Bargatze. Kelsey (Fineman), a New York writer, returns home where she is “reunited with her high school crush turned hometown killer (Bargatze).

You can watch above the trailer for A Stab At Love, which combines Hallmark movie and horror movie tropes.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.