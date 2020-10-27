Hallmark, Lifetime Christmas movies finally show LGBTQ love in leading roles: 'It fits in'

Though jack-o'-lanterns are still aglow in anticipation of Halloween, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on TV – and a modern-day Christmas at that.

Cable networks kicked off their holiday-themed romance flicks Friday with a slate of movies more diverse than ever. Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" and Lifetime's "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" include an LGBTQ couple in a major storyline, a first for both. "A New York Christmas Wedding," which shows central character Jennifer (Nia Fairweather) what her life would've looked like if she had explored her feelings for her closest pal, a woman, arrives on Netflix on Nov. 5.

For Hallmark, whose winter programming provides a reliable ratings boost, the move comes nearly a year after a call to #BoycottHallmarkChannel over the network's decision to yank ads for a wedding website showing same-sex couples kissing. The decision was later reversed. In August, Hallmark aired its first same-sex union in a TV movie, after pledging to increase LGBTQ representation the previous month.

Jonathan Bennett ("Mean Girls" and "Cake Wars") remembers being stunned when he learned his romantic interest in "The Christmas House" (airing Nov. 22, 8 EST/PST) would be a man. "I asked my agent what girl was gonna play my love interest – who was it gonna be," he says. "They responded, 'Jake' (laughs), and my jaw hit the floor."

Actor Jonathan Bennett stars in "The Christmas House," the first Hallmark Channel movie with a leading LGBTQ storyline. More

In "The Christmas House," he plays Brandon, who's married to Jake (Brad Harder). While visiting Brandon's parents for the holidays, the couple waits to find out if they can adopt a child. Treat Williams and Sharon Lawrence play his parents.

Bennett, who's openly gay, took his relationship with former "The Amazing Race" contestant Jaymes Vaughan public in 2017. He says the Hallmark milestone "is really special, because it feels like it’s progress." He envisions what the representation would've meant to his younger self.

"If I saw a movie that had a storyline like this – with a gay couple who are adopting a child and starting their own family with unconditional love – I think I would’ve felt a little less scared at Christmas," he says. His motivation for doing the film is to help viewers "feel a little less scared and a little more seen this Christmas."

Bennett says filming a "big scene" with his onscreen husband proved an emotional moment on set. "Everyone on the crew was crying," he says, "and there were some members of the crew that were gay that came up to us and said, 'Thank you for doing this. You have no idea what this means for us to be a part of the crew that works on the Hallmark movies constantly, and to have this happen, and to get to be a part of it, makes us feel so honored and special that we get to be here.'"

