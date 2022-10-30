Hallmark Fans, 'Good Witch' Just Got a Heart-Pumping Update About a Season 8



Looks like there's a sprinkle of magic left for the Good Witch ...

The Hallmark Channel original series starring Catherine Bell and James Denton ran for seven seasons until the network announced its decision to end the show in July 2021. News broke after Crown Media rebranded as Hallmark Media and re-evaluated its popular franchises.

However, its cast members are reading a bit more into the show's future. In early October, James spoke with TV Insider about whether he saw his reprisal as Dr. Sam Radford in the cards. “I think there’s a chance," he told the outlet. "I know [with] the popularity of the show and the circumstances under which it ended sort of abruptly that it would not surprise me if we revisit it."

But before we get ahead of ourselves, the Desperate Housewives actor lets fans know that nobody's made him an offer. He added: "There’s nothing in the works, but I think the odds are decent just because I know the network respects the franchise. It ran for 14 years between the movies and the series."

It's surprising to hear considering the show's untimely end, especially as both the cast and fans already bid a teary goodbye last summer. The fantasy comedy drama kicked off back in 2008 with the first Good Witch movie, which evolved into a total of seven titles.

The Good Witch season 7 finale featured the Merriwick cousins joining forces to overcome evil forces, Adam (Scott Cavalheiro) and Stephanie (Kylee Evans)'s wedding, plus Sam (James Denton) recommitting himself to Cassie (Catherine Bell).

What's more, the only official word out there comes from Hallmark President and CEO Wonya Lucas, who recognizes fans' pleas for more Good Witch and can only say to "stand by." She added, "Postables send a lot of letters. We read them. The fandom and the passion for that franchise ... We listen. We hear.”

To Goodies who've remained true to Cassie's tale, hold steadfast! Perhaps more news is a-brewing.

