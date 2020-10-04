The Hallmark Channel Has 2 New 'Countdown to Christmas' Teas You Can Sip While Binge-Watching

From House Beautiful

When no one else is there for you, a cheesy Hallmark movie always is. The Hallmark Channel announced they were airing back-to-back fall movies for the season, and to gear up for Christmas, The Republic of Tea is bring back its Hallmark Channel winter blends.

The Hallmark Channel has two teas sold by the tea company and they come in a Cinnamon Vanilla flavor as well as a Cardamon Cinnamon tea. The flavors are meant to reflect delectable winter spices and are great for cozying up with while binge-watching all of the movies the channel has to offer.

Each tea tin is $13 and features approximately 36 servings in it, so you can count down to the holidays with a warm mug every day. The teas are part of the "Countdown to Christmas" collection and are meant to give fans a little something as they anticipate the annual Hallmark Channel "Countdown to Christmas" programming.

The official schedule of Hallmark Channel programs airing as part of the Countdown to Christmas has been posted on the Hallmark Channel website and it all kicks off on Saturday, October 24 with Jingle Bell Bride and runs through Sunday, December 20.

While you wait for the 24th, you can pick up the Hallmark Channel teas from The Republic of Tea website, Hallmark brick-and-mortar stores and online, Cost Plus World Market, and Amazon.



