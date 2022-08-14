Hallmark Bares All About Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar Going to GAC Family

Hallmark is confidently looking ahead at its future without Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar and others who left for GAC Family.

Best known for starring in Hallmark's Aurora Teagarden Mysteries franchise and annual Christmas movies, Candace exited the network in April. She appeared to follow in the footsteps of her co-star Danica who departed in October 2021. Fellow Hallmark leads like Jessica Lowndes, Trevor Donovan and Jen Lilley have also left for GAC throughout the past year. But according to Hallmark executives, the company isn’t sweating over it.

During a Television Critics Association press conference on Wednesday, Hallmark executive Lisa Hamilton Daly gave insight about their roster changing.

Photo credit: Hallmark Media

“We’ve kept a lot of our talent under options, save for Christmas movies. We’re looking for new talent all the time,” she said at the event, according to Variety. “I think there’s a lot of talent out there that we’ve worked with in the past that GAC is now working with.”

Lisa continued: “I think that we also are constantly trying to evolve the talent pool that we’re working with. We have, I think, retained almost everybody that we’re really excited to have. So that’s where we are.”

Hallmark President and CEO Wonya Lucas emphasized that the channel’s talent is also special because of their friendships, which remain intact after recent departures.

“Our talent, they know each other. They have a great relationship and that’s the secret sauce we have as Hallmark,” she said. “That continues today. We have existing talent that’s been with us a long time, and we have a new talent that we’re bringing in as well. And they all feel part of this Hallmark Channel love and so that that will be consistent; that is consistent in the past; that’s consistent today.”

Both Candace and Danica are set to star in and be executive producers for GAC Family and GAC Living content. Apart from acting, the Full House cast member will also help oversee and curate programming, plus create year-round seasonal TV shows and films.

Story continues

That said, Danica signed a contract through 2023, which means she could return to Hallmark. But Candace seems to be all in with no end date in her involvement with GAC and no future appearances planned in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries franchise, per Deadline.

You Might Also Like