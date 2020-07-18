Hallmark Is Airing 40 Brand-New Christmas Movies This Year

From Women's Health

We could all use some cheer right now — and if there's anything that'll put us in a festive mood, it's knowing that there are tons of new Hallmark Christmas movies coming our way. Even though Hallmark is still in the middle of their Christmas in July programming, the network recently announced that they will release 40 all-new movies on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries from October through December.

Both Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas" are scheduled to kick off on Friday, October 23. In total, there will be 40 brand-new holiday movies — 23 on Hallmark Channel and 17 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. That means that Hallmarkies will have 40 excuses to bust out our Hallmark-themed drinking game ... or even polish off a few glasses of Hallmark's Christmas-inspired wine.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While the official movie schedule is still in the works, Hallmark fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they'll get the same amount of holiday magic as last year despite the ongoing health crisis. A true holiday miracle, don't ya think?

Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" 2020 Movies

Hallmark Channel will air 23 new holiday movies from Friday, October 23 through Christmas day. The premiere dates and storylines are still in the works, but here's a taste of what you can expect from this year's "Countdown to Christmas":

A Royal Holiday, starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, and Krystal Joy Brown

Jingle Bell Bride , starring Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe

A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn, starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

If I Only Had Christmas , starring Candace Cameron Bure

Deliver by Christmas , starring Alvina August and Eion Bailey

On the 12 th Date of Christmas , starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

Christmas Waltz , starring Lacey Chabert

Christmas in Vienna , starring Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

Christmas in Evergreen 4 , starring Rukiya Bernard and Holly Robinson Peete

Chateau Christmas , starring Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

Cross Country Christmas , starring Rachael Leigh Cook

Christmas Carnival , starring Tamera Mowry-Housley

When Calls the Heart Christmas 2020, starring Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, and Martin Cummins

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas" 2020 Movies

Story continues

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere 17 new holiday movies starting Friday, October 23. While the exact release dates and plot details are still up in the air, take a look at some of the onscreen magic you can expect this holiday season:

Christmas Tree Lane, starring Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker

Holly & Ivy, starring Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols

The Christmas Bow, starring Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

Cranberry Christmas, starring Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

Christmas Doctor, starring Holly Robinson Peete





You Might Also Like