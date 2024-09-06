'Hallgrimsson out to banish dark memories of Kenny era'

Hallgrimsson was the Football Association of Ireland's surprise choice to succeed Stephen Kenny after an eight-month search [Getty Images]

Almost four years ago to the day, Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland reign began in low-key fashion against Bulgaria, in an empty stadium 2,000 miles from home.

With Europe's national teams having emerged from a 10-month, pandemic-enforced hiatus, Shane Duffy's late header rescued Kenny from starting his tenure with a defeat in a forgettable Nations League encounter.

A few weeks later, Kenny's Euro 2020 dream died with a penalty shootout defeat by Slovakia in Bratislava.

It set the tone for a troubled tenure that yielded only 11 wins in 40 games for the Dubliner, who cut a crestfallen figure by the time he departed last November.

Of course, it is impossible to tell at this stage whether Saturday's Nations League fixture against England will foreshadow the Republic of Ireland's fortunes under surprise new boss Heimir Hallgrimsson, but the Icelander will at least be afforded the rapturous home welcome Kenny was denied in the Covid-dominated early stages of his time in charge.

A spine-tingling atmosphere should await Hallgrimsson on Saturday because competitive games against England do not come around too often. This will be the first since the Euro 1992 qualifiers when the sides played out 1-1 draws at the old Lansdowne Road and Wembley grounds.

Their last meeting was a Wembley friendly in November 2020. England won 3-0 as Jude Bellingham made his debut, but Kenny - already under pressure after failing to win any of his first four games - later made headlines when it emerged he had shown his players a motivational video which reportedly contained political content.

Seemingly taking a different approach, Hallgrimsson last week said he would endeavour to calm, not fire up, his players before facing the world's fourth-ranked team.

Indeed, composure is just one of the attributes his side will need if they are to start this new era with a statement win against a side two months removed from appearing in the Euro 2024 final.

At the very least, the Republic's first competitive outing against the Three Lions should provide for Hallgrimsson a clearer picture of the quality at his disposal before he attempts to end the team's long wait for a return to the World Cup.

One of Hallgrimsson's main jobs will be to banish memories of the darkest moments under Kenny, notably embarrassing defeats by Luxembourg and Armenia.

Any defence of Kenny usually centred on the fact that the Dubliner was working with a young squad, one that had yet to come of age.

But as midfielder Jayson Molumby - one of 24 players blooded during Kenny's three-year reign - this week pointed out, there can be no more excuses for these players. They are experienced enough to start making a name for themselves at this level.

And as Hallgrimsson mulls over his first team selection, the squad seems in decent shape.

While he is shorn of injured goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and midfielder Josh Cullen, Hallgrimsson was able to call upon captain Seamus Coleman and key striker Evan Ferguson following their respective fitness troubles.

Ferguson's ankle problem has kept him out since March, although assistant head coach John O'Shea has said the 19-year-old will be ready to face England.

He may not be in a position to start, though, and given the Republic of Ireland's dearth of goals in recent years - 49 in 40 games under Kenny - his absence would usually be enough to cause consternation.

However, Adam Idah - a contender to lead the line in Ferguson's place - has an impressive loan spell at Celtic under his belt, his nine goals in 19 games enough to earn a permanent move to the Scottish champions from Norwich.

There is promise, too, in the form of new call-up Kasey McAteer, whose pace, direct running and eye for goal could make him a valuable part of the squad.

Republic of Ireland fans hope Sammie Szmodics can bring his prolific goalscoring exploits at club level to the international scene [Inpho]

Meanwhile, Sammie Szmodics is primed for his competitive international debut. The 28-year-old lit up the Championship with Blackburn last season, his 27 goals earning him a £9m move to Ipswich.

He has already bagged his first Premier League goal - against Manchester City no less - and looks set to be a central figure in the post-Kenny era.

Hallgrimsson will have also been pleased to see Chiedozie Ogbene remain in the Premier League, the 27-year-old joining Szmodics at Portman Road from relegated Luton.

Ipswich's growing Irish contingent also includes Dara O'Shea, who joined Kieran McKenna's side after an impressive year at Burnley.

The precise details of Hallgrimsson's system are not yet known, but O'Shea and another Premier League centre-back in Brentford's Nathan Collins may prove key in his attempts to tighten an Irish defence that kept just two clean sheets (both against Gibraltar) in Euro 2024 qualifying.

With Iceland, who he guided to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals alongside Lars Lagerback and to the 2018 World Cup following Lagerback's exit, Hallgrimsson proved adept at finding an efficient system and extracting career-best performances from his players, but expectations must be tempered this week.

Because even without established stars like Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, England are a formidable unit. Indeed, interim boss Lee Carsley - who many thought would replace Kenny - has three recent Ballon d'Or nominees in Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka at his disposal.

Beating England - hardly an alien concept to Hallgrimsson - would go down as one of the Republic of Ireland's greatest results in years.

But even if that is unattainable, a performance to stir the Aviva Stadium crowd and breathe new life into the Republic of Ireland may constitute a satisfactory return in the first act of the new era.