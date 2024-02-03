Halle and Chloe Bailey Tease New Music in 2024: 'We're Working on Really Exciting Things' (Exclusive)

The sisters' last joint effort was through their album 'Ungodly Hour,' which was released in June 2020

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the Chloe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration in Los Angeles in August 2023

Halle and Chloe Bailey have big plans for 2024!

While chatting exclusively with PEOPLE about their partnership with CORE Hydration, the musician sisters, who form the group Chloe x Halle, also open up about plans to release joint music this year, after both recently embarked on solo acting and musical ventures.

When asked if their fans can expect new tunes to listen to soon, Halle, 23, teases, "I would definitely just say you'll see new music and new projects, and more seeing us together."

"It's more blessings, and we're just really grateful and excited to be continuing," adds the star.

"The possibilities are endless, and I'm just really proud of my sister, and I'm proud of myself," notes Chloe, 25. "We still have a long way to go to where our goals are, so we are just going to keep pushing."

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in September 2021 in Brooklyn, New York.

Halle and Chloe's last joint effort was through their album Ungodly Hour, which was released in June 2020.

Other projects the sisters released together include their debut album, The Kids Are Alright, plus a mixtape, The Two of Us, and EPs such as Uncovered and Sugar Symphony.

After the release of Ungodly Hour, which included their popular single "Do It," Chloe released her debut solo album, In Pieces, in March 2023. Halle, meanwhile, released her first solo single, "Angel," that same year.

The singing sisters have also taken part in various acting projects of late as well, including the live-action version of The Little Mermaid and the musical adaptation of The Color Purple for Halle, and Jane, Praise This and The Georgetown Project for Chloe.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey at The Met Gala in New York City in September 2021

Looking ahead, Chloe tells PEOPLE that the projects she and her sister are working on have a lot of meaning behind them.

"We're definitely working on really exciting things together, and it's been very nostalgic," she teases. "It's bringing us back to our roots, and we can't wait until we can present that to the world."

"I think that'll definitely be huge," adds the "Treat Me" songstress.

Later this year, Chloe will perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, marking her first solo appearance after she and her sister performed there together in years past.

"I am really excited to be on that Coachella stage," Chloe says. "My sis and I, we performed Coachella maybe four or five years ago together, so I'm a little nervous because I won't be with my other half, but I'm definitely going to make sure I put on a show."



