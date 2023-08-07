Halle Berry's Natural Hair Was a "Sunday Serve"

We're very much here for her Afro.

Instagram/HalleBerry

We're not unfamiliar with a Halle Berry hair transformation — wig or not — but her latest selfie offered up a rare look at the actress with an Afro. Berry's Instagram post, which went up over the weekend, showed her soaking up the sun, though it's clear her hairstyle was the main attraction. She called the style a "Sunday serve," and we can't agree more.

"Sunday serve … my man loves this. Forward all complaints to him @vanhunt,” she wrote alongside the photo, tagging her boyfriend of three years. The dreamy, hazy shot also featured a black-and-red checked shirt and greenery in the background.

Earlier this summer, Hunt and Berry attended the Hero Media Gala together (where Berry was getting honored) at the Martinez Hotel in Cannes, France. While Berry's hair wasn't as voluminous as her most recent Instagram selfie, it was curly, though the coils were more defined than they were in her Afro style. Berry received the Heroes of Media Vanguard Award, which is an accolade for an individual "not afraid to take risks in the advancement of media ventures that put diversity at the forefront."

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Heroes of Media

“Halle Berry’s willingness to invest her own resources in the launch of Re-Spin, an all-women’s media platform, focused on providing women from diverse backgrounds with actionable information, is nothing short of incredible,” Joe Anthony, Hero Media's founder and chairman, said in a press release. “Building a media company from the ground up is no small feat, and for that, we were proud to honor Halle Berry at our inaugural awards dinner.”



Read the original article on InStyle.