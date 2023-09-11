Halle Berry's LBD Had Thigh-High Slits and Sliced Sleeves

And there's no denying that belts and over-the-knee boots are back.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

We all know that Halle Berry is a fashion fan with her drop-dead-gorgeous red carpet looks and fan-favorite collection of swimwear, which she's not shy about showing off on her Instagram feed. But the Oscar-winning actress graced New York Fashion Week with her presence and, of course, stole the spotlight with an LBD that was anything but simple. The sleek black dress included thigh-high slits and long sleeves sliced open to flutter every time she moved her arms. Of course, she showed up and showed out at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 show, where she rubbed shoulders with the designer's bevy of superfans.

Berry's dress also included a deep-V neckline and a sleek, body-skimming silhouette. She finished the dress with a pair of stiletto over-the-knee boots (also in black) and a low, hip-slung textured black leather belt. She finished the look with architectural jewels, like silver bangles and a sculptural chain-link choker, and parted her ombré hair in the middle, letting the bob fall in soft waves.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Related: Halle Berry Is Fine With Aging, but She's "Going Down Fighting"

Berry wasn't the only major name at the Michael Kors show. The designer always manages to fill his front row with the crème de la crème of Hollywood and this season was no different. The Domino Park-set runway show had Blake Lively, Vanessa Hudgens, Rita Ora, and Olivia Wilde in attendance. Of course, his girls were all wearing his latest creations and if any trends are coming out of the Kors universe, it's that belts are back in a big way (and we called it last summer). Hudgens and country-pop chanteuse Kelsea Ballerini both had huge hip belts on their tight dresses while Lively strapped a thin leather one around her waist, too.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.