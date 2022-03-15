Halle Berry's New Hairdo And Tweet Spark A Storm Of Speculation
Halle Berry’s Storm-type hairstyle at the Critics Choice Awards generated speculation that she’s reprising her “X-Men” character soon.
Berry further fueled the talk of her return as Storm with a tweet on Monday: “This is for all my beautiful fans that have wanted my short hair back! This is for YOU!”
ComicBook.com noted that Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” scheduled for release in May, has a trailer suggesting that Patrick Stewart’s Professor X from “X-Men” could appear. Naturally, folks are wondering if Berry showed off her short, streaked do as a sly hint that she’s in it, too.
Berry told ComicBook.com that she was grateful to play characters from big franchises, “so I would revisit any of them.”
The Oscar winner once gushed about the possibility of playing Storm again to Deadline.
“I love that character through and through,” she said. “So if that ever became an opportunity for me if it’s before I’m 65 years old, I would absolutely do that.”
For now, though, it’s just a rumor ― and a hope ― that the weather-manipulating superhero will be portrayed once again by Berry, as she has done multiple times.
Is this Storm’s new look in #MultiverseOfMadness ? pic.twitter.com/ZRgTz4tZfi
— PeJay (@pejayeugene) March 14, 2022
Ummmm Yeah! Doctor Strange 2 Appearance As Storm Confirmed! LETS FUCKIN GO!!! pic.twitter.com/K1FjgLvAmv
— Nema (@SuperNema108) March 15, 2022
Interesting, Halle Berry cut her hair short and changed the color of it to white… makes you wonder doesn’t it? 👀 #DoctorStrangepic.twitter.com/KLn4HOzXmC
— The Mighty Myles (@TheMightyMyles) March 15, 2022
Baby with all these Multiverse Of Madness rumors and appearances this haircut just told me STORM is poppin up!✨😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/7SRj11GMAG
— ✍🏽✨EuphoricVitality✨✍🏽 (@WandasXanny) March 14, 2022
Or is it to make this happen again ? 😉 pic.twitter.com/KdvpJiRJWz
— Tohl96 (@tohl96) March 14, 2022
tell me you are shooting a Storm movie pic.twitter.com/8iLQ3LpCOI
— Lovely Day (@luvlee_dayz) March 14, 2022
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.