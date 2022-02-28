Halle Berry's Butt-Baring Naked Dress Just Brought Back the High-Low Trend

Halle Berry

Getty Images

Halle Berry's outfits never disappoint — whether she's sporting an iconic red carpet look or going topless in a pair of boyfriend jeans on the 'Gram. And the legend has done it again, this time in an ultra-sexy sheer gown for the virtual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

Some celebs made in-person appearances (like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!), but Berry appeared to attend the event from home. That didn't stop her from going all out in a jaw-dropping Elie Saab naked dress. The actress took to Instagram to show off the revealing ensemble, which was put together by her longtime stylist, Lindsay Flores.

In one post, the star modeled the see-through floral garment while strutting down a palm tree-lined street. She held the the skirt's train as she walked, showing off her toned butt and legs through the fabric. At one point in the video, Halle walked toward the camera showing the shorter front portion of the gown.

"… you can feel it when she walks ✨," she wrote alongside the recording, which also captured her pin-straight, double-decker ponytails swinging along with her strides. In another feed post, Berry sat on the edge of a sidewalk, giving us a close-up on her outfit deets. She accessorized with half-moon drop earrings, several statement rings, and pointy-toed black patent pumps.

The NAACP Image Awards honors the achievements of people of color across several industries, including film, television, and music. The 53rd annual ceremony took place at Los Angeles's Pasadena Civic Center, though it was virtually streamed on BET on Saturday. Winners included Will Smith, Jeymes Samuel, Sterling K. Brown, and Angela Bassett.