Halle Berry Wore a Skirt With an Alarmingly High Slit

She tempered the sweet-and-sexy 'fit with a sheer cardigan.

After her home run at Michael Kors's New York Fashion Week show, Halle Berry brought back her go-to thigh-high slit yesterday during another outing in NYC. Berry's latest outfit included a flowing gray skirt with a slit so high, that several fashion fans (specifically, me) wondered how she managed to avert a full-on wardrobe malfunction. Berry paired the skirt, which framed the slit with a cascading ruffle, with a pair of shiny patent-leather Mary Janes heels and a sheer cami underneath a similarly sheer cardigan with a tie detail.

Berry finished the look with a pair of statement-making mirrored aviator sunglasses and had her hair parted down the middle, the ombré strands falling to her collarbones. A delicate necklace and a pinky ring were the only pieces of jewelry she added to the sleek, stealthy, and decidedly sexy look.

Berry called out rapper Drake recently after he used an image of her without her consent for his latest single. Fans noticed that Berry commented under one of her posts, which was a quote that read, "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you're a woman!"



"Didn't get my permission," she responded to a comment. "That's not cool I thought better of him!"

"Hence my post today," she added in another comment. "When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on."

The single in question is Drake's "Slime You Out," featuring SZA. He hasn't responded to Berry's comments and the image is still on his Instagram feed.



