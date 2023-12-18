Halle Berry Wore Lingerie for a Sexy Desert Photoshoot

Which she accompanied with a dose of potty humor.

Leave it to Halle Berry to make a pile of rocks look sexy. The Oscar-winning actress did just that in a new photo shoot that is hotter than, well, the desert. On Sunday, Berry shared a snapshot to Instagram that captured her posing on a sandy rock in the middle of other formations in an unidentified desert. In the image, Berry wears a black lace lingerie teddy that features demi-style cups, spaghetti straps, and sheer panelling along the sides. Her arms are positioned between her legs as she holds onto a pair of matching sunglasses. The actress's famous caramel hair is styled in a wavy lob parted down the middle.

"Couldn’t hide these rocks 😉," Berry captioned the post, presumably alluding to the stones, though followers were quick to point out some other pebbles (for lack of a better word) present in the snap. "Am I the only one who sees the poop 💩?😂" one user commented, referring to what appears to be fecal matter in front of Berry's foot. Berry cheekily responded, "@doaa.elkafoury nope I saw it too😂😂😂😂."

Although Berry did not distinguish which desert she was posting from, the star has been quite the global traveler lately. She recently attended the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Berry spoke on a panel as a part of the festival's "In Conversation" series and later shut down the red carpet in a stunning sheer Elie Saab gown with ornate gold and silver detailing. At one point, her longtime boyfriend Van Hunt joined her on the carpet while looking dapper in an all-black suit.

