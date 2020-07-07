Halle Berry Withdraws from Transgender Role in Upcoming Film

Click here to read the full article.

Halle Berry will not be portraying a transgender man in an upcoming film. The actress apologized in a Monday tweet for her recent remarks about potentially portraying a transgender character in an upcoming film, which drew criticism on social media.

Berry was criticized for her comments in a Friday Instagram live interview where she discussed her preparations for an upcoming film role. She misgendered her character several times during the interview, which drew criticism on social media, including a handful of Hollywood talents, such as the team behind Netflix’s “Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen” documentary. Berry apologized for her remarks on Monday.

“Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I’d like to apologize for those remarks. As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories,” Berry said on Twitter. “I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Berry did not name the film that her potential character would’ve appeared in. She noted in the Instagram live interview that she had been preparing for the role but had not been officially cast.

Berry’s response was praised by LGBTQ-focused nonprofit GLAAD.

“We are pleased that @halleberry listened to the concerns of transgender people and learned from them,” the organization said on Twitter. “Other powerful people should do the same. A good place to start is by watching @Disclosure_Doc to learn about trans representation in media.”

Berry most recently appeared in “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” and will soon star in “Bruised,” an upcoming sports film she is also directing.

While Hollywood writers have written an increasing number of transgender roles in recent years, IndieWire’s Jude Dry reported in late 2019 that transgender talent still face significant challenges while attempting to find work in the entertainment industry.

