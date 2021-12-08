Halle Berry Thanks Her 'Two Little Kids' in Sweet People's Choice Awards Speech: 'I Love You Guys'

2021 Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals

Halle Berry is purely iconic.

The Bruised director/actress received the People's Icon award at the 2021 People's Choice awards Tuesday night. Cardi B presented Berry, 55, with the award, which honors her contributions in TV and film.

"The only reason I have been here for 30 years, still working and doing what I love on my own terms, redefining myself decade after decade is because of all of you. Every single one of you. You allow me to be myself," she said, thanking her fans.

Berry went on to give a shout out to her kids, Nahla Ariela, 13, and Maceo Robert, 8.

"My two little kids, they have to lose so much time with their mommy because I get to go work and do what I love, so thank you Nahla, thank you Maceo — I hope you find something in life that you can love and you can do with as much vigor and as much zest as I do what I do. I love you guys," she said.

Halle Berry

Berry won an Oscar in 2002 for Monster's Ball, becoming the first Black woman to win Best Actress. She also earned an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG Award and NAACP Image Award for her performance in HBO's Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, which she also produced.

She's also starred in blockbusters like the X-Men franchise, John Wick 3 and Die Another Day. Berry next appears in Netflix's The Mothership, which she also executive produces, plus the sci-fi epic Moonfall, in theaters February.

"Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry," said Jen Neal, executive vice president of Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming.

"In addition to her filmography accolades and trendsetting ethos, Berry is known for her philanthropic work with women, children and underserved communities," Neal added. "She is an icon of our time and for all these reasons and more, we are honored to present her with 'The People's Icon' award."

The 2021 People's Choice Awards are airing live on NBC and E! from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Bruised is now streaming on Netflix.