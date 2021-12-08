Halle Berry Thanks Her Kids and Fans in Moving PCAs Speech: "You Allow Me to Be Myself"

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Halle Berry attends the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

It's not often that a celebrity exudes the confidence, generosity, and stage presence to win over an entire nation, but Halle Berry did just that on Tuesday night when she was honored with the people's icon award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, CA. Cardi B presented Berry with the award following a review of the Academy Award-winning actress, director, and producer's three-decade career, recognizing her many accolades in the TV and film industry.

"When I fall down, my fans, the public, you pick me up. And when I'm up, you push me higher."

"To have Cardi B present you with an icon award - I don't think a moment could be bigger in my life," Berry said at the beginning of her acceptance speech. "Thank you, everyone. The only reason I have been here for 30 years - still working, doing what I love on my own terms, redefining myself decade after decade - is because of all of you, every single one of you. You allow me to be myself. When I fall down, my fans, the public, you pick me up. And when I'm up, you push me higher. So thank you from my heart!"

During the second half of her speech, Berry took a moment to thank two extra-important people in her life: her kids, 13-year-old Nahla and 8-year-old Maceo. "I want to thank tonight my two little kids," she said. "They have to lose so much time with their mommy because I get to go work and do what I love, so thank you, Nahla, thank you, Maceo. I hope you find something in life that you can love and you can do with as much vigor and as much zest as I do what I do. I love you guys. Thank you, People's Choice!"

In addition to starring in numerous diverse roles that have paved the way for Black actors in the industry, Berry made history in 2002 as the first Black woman to be honored with the Academy Award for best actress for her role in Monster's Ball. Berry also earned an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG, and NAACP Image Award for her performance in the HBO telefilm Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, which she also produced.

On Nov. 17, the award-winning actor made her directorial debut with the release of Netflix's Bruised, a drama about a disgraced MMA fighter forced to grapple with the heartache threatening her family and her career. The movie features six original songs by award-winning women artists, including Cardi B. Berry, who recently finished filming and executive-producing her next Netflix project, The Mothership, will also star as former astronaut Jo Fowler in Roland Emmerich's sci-fi film Moonfall, which will premiere in February 2022.

Beyond her success on screen, Berry was recognized for her philanthropic work supporting women, children, and underserved communities. Most notably, she is an active supporter of the Jenesse Center in Los Angeles, which works to provide life-saving services for those affected by domestic violence in the form of mental health counseling, tutoring, after-school programs for children, independent life-skills classes, legal services, and more.

Berry's accolades extend far past her filmography, and we're thrilled to give her a round of applause for her long list of achievements. Cheers to Berry on her much-deserved PCAs win!