Halle Berry Shares Photo of Boyfriend Van Hunt in Robe During Their 'Sunday Celebration': 'Come Thru Legs!'

Berry and Hunt have been celebrating the release of the musician's new song "Our Love Lingers" on social media

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage; Halle Berry/Instagram Van Hunt and Halle Berry at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party; Hunt on Berry's Instagram

Halle Berry is loving her man!

The actress, 57, shared a snap of her boyfriend Van Hunt on Instagram last week, and she couldn’t help but gush about him to her 8.6 million followers.

“Come thru legs…Sunday celebration!" Berry's caption read as Hunt, 53, wore a robe and crossed his legs. “Still celebrating ‘Our Love Lingers,' " she added, referencing the musician’s new song, “Our Love Lingers.”

In the snap, Hunt appeared to be relaxed as he sat in an armchair and looked at his phone. The photo also featured a window view of the sea, as well as an indoor plant and a statue.

Robin L Marshall/WireImage Van Hunt and Halle Berry in 2021

Last week, Hunt shared a clip of him and Berry dancing alongside his new song “Our Love Linger.s”

“Our Love Lingers and it does… music available everywhere. link n bio,” Hunt’s caption read as the pair swayed side-to-side and moved their arms to the music.

“About damn time, @vanhunt! You’re so deserving of your OWN LABEL and I’m so proud of your music and your journey,” Berry wrote in another post last week as she shared an animation of a person dancing. “You continue to do it your way and sometimes that can be a lonely road. Help me celebrate my man today y’all, cuz our love is going to linger forever! 💜”

Berry and Hunt first met in 2020 and got to know each other for "four months” over the phone during the COVID-19 pandemic. They then became Instagram official when Hunt posted a snap of Berry kissing his cheek, with the caption, "my bamboo."



Read the original article on People.