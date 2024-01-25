Halle Berry’s Sci-Fi Movie “The Mothership” Scrapped by Netflix

PEOPLE can confirm that the project was met with multiple post-production delays

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Halle Berry on Dec. 7, 2023

Netflix has canceled the release of Halle Berry's sci-fi film, The Mothership.

PEOPLE can confirm that the project had wrapped up filming after being announced in February 2021 but was met with multiple post-production delays. Reshoots would have involved kids, who have aged, which was an issue.

The movie was written and directed by Matt Charman, who co-wrote Bridge of Spies, and was executive-produced by Danny Stillman and Berry, 57.

According to the film's logline, Berry starred as Sara Morse — a woman whose husband mysteriously vanishes from their rural farm.

Netflix Geeked Halle Berry in 'The Mothership'

"When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids embark on a race to find their husband, father, and most importantly – the truth," the logline reads.

Berry signed a deal to "star in and produce new films" with Netflix in November 2021. PEOPLE confirmed that Berry is still working with the streaming media company, and her next project — The Union (formerly known as Our Man from New Jersey)— is still in the works.

In The Union, Berry stars alongside Mark Wahlberg, who plays her high school ex-boyfriend and whom she recruits to go "on a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission," according to its logline.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Halle Berry at the Fast Company Innovation Festival

Her creative partnership with Netflix was announced shortly after her directorial debut, Bruised, became available to stream on the platform. According to a press release, it debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. and held the top spot in 21 countries.

Berry also produced the film and starred as Jackie Justice, a retired mixed martial arts fighter who returns to the ring after her son re-enters her life.

At its premiere back, Berry opened up to PEOPLE about why she decided to work on the project.

"I was told a long time ago that if you're going to direct a story and be a filmmaker, especially your first movie, you best make it about something that you love and something you intrinsically understand. And I love the fight game. I understand this world and I understand what it is to be a woman fighting to survive," she told PEOPLE.

"I know what it's like to make mistakes and want another chance," Berry added. "I know what it's like to hope for redemption and ask for forgiveness. These are all things that I understand very, very deeply. And those are the themes of this movie."

A rep for Berry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

