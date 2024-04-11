Halle Berry Says She's an 'Adrenaline Junkie' as She Teases Her New Horror Movie “Never Let Go”

"The higher the bungee jump, the longer the zip line, I'm your girl," the actress said

Brenton Ho/Variety via Getty Halle Berry, 2024 CinemaCon

Halle Berry is having a self-realization moment ahead of the release of her new film, Never Let Go.

Speaking to Extra at the 2024 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, the actress, 57, admitted that it’s safe to say she’s an “adrenaline junkie.”

“Well, I am a bonafide adrenaline junkie. The bigger the roller coaster, the higher the bungee jump, the longer the zip line, I'm your girl. So I've always loved these kinds of movies,” she said.

According to a synopsis of Never Let Go, the upcoming thriller follows “a family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real.”

“As a child, The Shining was one of my favorites. So this gave me an opportunity to be a part of a world that I had never seen before,” Berry said.

Brenton Ho/Variety via Getty Halle Berry, 2024 CinemaCon

She then described the fright that fans can expect and why she was initially drawn to the project.

“I'd never read it in a book, I'd never seen it on television, I'd never seen it on the screen — A mother and two children that were in such a unique environment,” she explained.

Berry added that the family was “born in this house,” and the fraternal twin boys “had never left the house” before.

“And there's nothing there but the woods. And as a mother to have two twins and never leave the house for 10 years — right away it was a creepy environment, something that I had never seen before and I was challenged to sort of bring reality to,” she said.

Berry is a mother to two children — daughter Nahla Ariela, 16, and son Maceo-Robert, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

During the CinemaCon event, she confessed that Never Let Go is not a film that she would allow her youngest to watch.

"My 16-year-old, yeah," she said of her firstborn, who she thinks is “going to like this.”

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Halle Berry at 2024 CinemaCon

"My son would have nightmares for a very long time, so no. I mean, he saw a trailer of a scary movie and it took us a year to get him to go to bed by himself, so he won't be seeing it,” she quipped.

Berry also shared that working on the film had its fair share of teachable moments.

"I learned that from this movie," she said, noting that one thing she would “never let go” of was her kids. "My children are my most valued treasures."

Never Let Go is scheduled for a Sept. 27 release.



