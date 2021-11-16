Halle Berry Says She 'Would Love' to Redo Catwoman 'Knowing What I Know' Now as a Director

HALLE BERRY stars as Catwoman

Getty; Warner Bros.

Halle Berry wants to take another stab at Catwoman.

The Oscar winner famously starred as the DC character in the 2004 movie, which saw her uncovering a sinister plot within a cosmetics company run by Sharon Stone's villainous Laurel Hedare.

Catwoman was panned by critics upon its release nearly two decades ago (it currently holds at 9 percent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes) but Berry said she could improve it today.

"I would love to direct Catwoman," she told Jake's Takes with a laugh about remaking the film after making her directorial debut with Netflix's Bruised. "If I could get a hold of that now, knowing what I know having had this experience and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story. Bruised was written for a white, Irish-Catholic 25-year-old girl and I got to reimagine it."

"I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and have a redo on that," added Berry.

She explained of her updated vision: "I would have Catwoman saving the world — like most male superheroes do — and not just saving women from their faces cracking off. I would make the stakes a lot higher and I think make it more inclusive of both men and women."

RELATED: Saweetie Recreates Halle Berry's Catwoman Costume for Halloween — with Help from the Actress Herself!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress previously joked that her Catwoman character deserved a second chance after the overwhelmingly negative initial reaction to the film.

"Each story builds on the next. It's like that old saying goes: behind every Black Panther is a great Black Catwoman!" she said while presenting an award at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards. "You know, I've gotten a really bad rap for this role, and I think Catwoman deserves another god---- chance, don't you?"

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Halle Berry Had to 'Reimagine' Role for New Movie That Was Written for a '21-Year-Old White Woman'

When asked by Variety last month whether she would ever reprise her role as Catwoman, however, Berry said, "Probably not. ... I think I'm good."

With the film available to stream on HBO Max, Berry joked on Twitter about fans rediscovering Catwoman and defending it.

When a fan wrote, "I'm sorry but Halle Berry ate her Catwoman role up, idk why ppl hate that movies, it's camp. I love it," Berry replied, "I'm seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago," adding a crying-laughing emoji at the end of her tweet.

Bruised debuts on Netflix on Nov. 24.