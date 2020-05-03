Halle Berry Is "Obsessed" With This $15 Moisturizing Hair Mask

Halle Berry has been an absolute goldmine of beauty recommendations lately. Right as 2020 kicked off, she shared all of the body products she was most looking forward to using this year, and in March, she revealed her skin-care routine and the mask she's loved for years. It was only a matter of time before she gave us a look at one of her favorite hair products — and that time has come.

On Saturday, May 2, Berry posted a post-shower selfie, and the caption is a shout-out to both a beloved hair product and the famous friend who makes it. "Settling in on this fine #SelfCareSaturday with a much needed #HairMask, courtesy of my girl @tarajiphenson’s new line of hair care products, @tphbytaraji," Berry wrote. "I've known this woman since she started in the industry, and it's been such a joy to watch her flourish and succeed."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Berry posted a picture of the mask in her Instagram Stories, holding the elegant red jar in her hand and writing, "Giving my locks much needed love with my girl @tarajiphenson's new line @tphbytaraji. Obsessed with their Mother Earth Mask."

Halle Berry/Instagram

And she's obsessed for good reason. TPH by Taraji's Mother Earth is, as the packaging indicates, "a moisturizing clay mask." Its coconut oil seals moisture into dried-out hair, while kaolin clay helps draw out anything icky that may be dulling it. Also made with apple cider vinegar, the formula is especially awesome for curly hair, promising to help define and de-frizz. All you have to do is coat your hair and give it 10 to 20 minutes to do its thing before rinsing.

And here's the best part: Mother Earth feels like the fanciest of hair treatments — hello, celebrities use it — but it's only $15, and it's available at Target.

And now, with this latest recommendation, you're one step closer to having a shower caddy that looks exactly like Halle Berry's.

Story continues

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

More on hair treatments:

Now check out 100 years of curly hair:

Follow Marci on Instagram and Twitter, or subscribe to Allure's newsletter for daily beauty stories delivered right to your inbox.

Originally Appeared on Allure

