Halle Berry Honors Her 'Earth Angel' Daughter on Her 14th Birthday: 'Humbled by Your Presence'

Halle Berry is celebrating her daughter on her 14th birthday.

The Oscar winner, 55, shared a sweet tribute to Nahla Ariela Aubry — whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry — on Instagram on Wednesday.

"14 years ago, I was blessed to give birth to an 'Earth Angel' and I named her Nahla Ariela," she captioned a picture of herself and Nahla walking along a beach. "Humbled by your presence and overjoyed at the same time!"

She added, "Happy Birthday, Nahla boo! ❤️."

Berry's celebrity friends also celebrated the teenager in the comments section of the post.

"14?!?!😮😮😮😮 ALREADY!!!! I can't. Happy birthday baby girl. ❤️❤️❤️," Taraji P. Henson wrote, while Lena Waithe simply said: "Happy birthday!!!"

Berry is also mom to 8-year-old son Maceo, whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

The Bruised actress and director is usually private when it comes to posting photos of her children on social media and doesn't often show their faces.

"I've fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs," Berry told Today in 2019.

"I just don't want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn't feel right for me," she added that time. "They're gonna do that soon enough. That's gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts."