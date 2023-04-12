Halle Berry Had The Best Response To Ageist Criticism Over Her Nude Photo

Theo Wargo - Getty Images

Halle Berry is simply above the noise.

The Oscar-winning actor made waves last weekend when she casually dropped a nude photo of herself, in which she was the picture of leisure while sipping wine and leaning against a wrought iron balcony railing. Though fans quickly went wild over the risqué snap, some couldn't keep their bitter commentary to themselves.

In a now-deleted tweet, one Twitter user responded to Berry's nude photo with a judgmental message: 'Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing. [sic]'

Berry replied to the tweet, but instead of directly responding to the ageist critique, she diverted attention elsewhere. 'Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?' she wrote in a tweet that has also since been deleted.

i do what i wanna do. 💋 pic.twitter.com/hDIkyfiy53 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 8, 2023

Her fans were quick to back Berry up on the social media platform. One user commented, 'Ms. Berry I see you're on 10 today...and I APPROVE.'

In response, Berry simply shared the below meme.

Further cementing her unbothered attitude, Berry later tweeted that same day, 'This week is going to be filled with blessings ✨ Let’s speak it now.'

Despite what the haters say, the actor is unlikely to stop posting exactly what she wants to post on social media—and rightfully so. Last month, Berry similarly bared it all in two steamy, fresh-out-the-bath mirror selfies shared on Instagram. And her true fans loved them.

Story continues





You Might Also Like