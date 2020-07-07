Halle Berry Apologizes for Remarks After Considering Portraying a Transgender Man

Halle Berry is apologizing for remarks she made after revealing she was considering portraying a transgender man in an upcoming film role.

"Over the weekend, I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I'd like to apologize for those remarks," she said, addressing the remarks she made during an Instagram Live interview with hairstylist Christin Brown on Friday.

In addition to apologizing, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress said she was no longer considering the role.

"As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories," Berry, 53, added.

"I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera," she finished her statement.

“[It’s] a character where the woman is a trans character, so she’s a woman that transitioned into a man,” Berry previously said during Friday's interview, which drew criticism on social media. “She’s a character in a project I love that I might be doing.”

“I want to experience that world, understand that world. I want to deep dive in that in the way I did Bruised,” Berry continued. “Who this woman was is so interesting to me, and that will probably be my next project, and that will require me cutting all of my hair off.”

“That’s what I want to experience and understand and study and explore,” Berry said, before claiming that the story revolving around the transgender male character was a "female story."

“It’s really important to me to tell stories, and that’s a woman, that’s a female story," she said. "It changes to a man, but I want to understand the why and how of that. I want to get into it.”

Trans activist Serena Daniari tweeted in response to Berry's remarks in the interview, "It absolutely is NOT a female story, it is a story about a man. And why is the aspect of physical transition the focal point for her? Cis peoples' understanding of trans issues is really myopic. Girl watch Disclosure on Netflix."