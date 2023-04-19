Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie Are Teaming Up for a Spy Thriller

Maude v Maude is being touted as Bond meets Bourne.

Getty Images

Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie are coming together on the big screen. According to Deadline, the two Oscar-winning superstars will appear in the upcoming Maude v Maude, a spy thriller that's being described as a combination of James Bond and the Bourne franchise. Warner Bros landed the film after a reported bidding war, and because the two stars aren't satisfied with having top billing, both Berry and Jolie will also produce the upcoming film (Berry's production company with industry vet Holly Jeter is called HalleHolly), which is sure to be a huge blockbuster.

Exact details are scarce, but sources close to the project told Deadline that the film will be a "global action thriller" with exotic locales that are still secret.

Getty Images

Related:Angelina Jolie Looked Like a Goth Coastal Grandma While Dropping Her Daughter Zahara Off at College

Surprisingly, Jolie and Berry have never worked together even though they've been in the business for more than 30 years, but the two are, respectively, both well-versed in the genre. Berry played a Bond Girl in Die Another Day as well as starred as Storm in the X-Men franchise. Jolie's body of work is full of action-packed projects, like Marvel's Eternals, Salt, and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.



While Maude v Maude hasn't started filming just yet, Jolie has been busy. She just finished directing Without Blood starring Demian Bichir and Salma Hayek and will star in Maria, a biopic about opera singer Maria Callas. Berry is currently filming Never Let Go alongside Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.