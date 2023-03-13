Halle Bailey's live-action 'Little Mermaid' debuts first full trailer at the Oscars: Watch

Halle Bailey's version of "The Little Mermaid" will soon be part of our world.

The upcoming live-action Disney film, coming to theaters May 26, debuted its first full-length trailer during the Oscars on Sunday, giving fans their first real glimpses at Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), King Triton, (Javier Bardem), and Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) – tentacles and all.

"It has been such an honor to step into the iconic role of Ariel," Bailey said on stage at the Dolby Theater, joined by co-star McCarthy. "It's been an extraordinary experience; a dream come true for me."

Halle Bailey teased the first full-length trailer for her live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" would drop during the Oscars telecast while making an appearance on the awards show red carpet.

McCarthy added: "For 100 years, the Walt Disney Company has produced some of the best heroes, villains and stories of all time. And this amazing legacy would not be complete without 'The Little Mermaid.'"

She noted 1,735 "remarkable film artists, technicians and craftspeople came together to tell this new story. I may be biased, but I have enjoyed making this film and it has been a complete joy."

The trailer includes several recognizable scenes out of the 1989 animated film: the shipwreck that nearly drowned Prince Eric, Ursula inviting Ariel to trade her voice for human legs, Ariel and Prince Eric's romantic "Kiss The Girl" boat ride and Ariel singing "Part of Your World."

Bailey, 22, stepped out on the Oscars red carpet in a custom teal tulle Dolce & Gabbana gown fit for an incoming Disney princess. Earlier in the evening, she hinted at an Oscars trailer drop.

"I'm here for a reason is what I'll say," Bailey teased to Laverne Cox on the E! red carpet.

"You're here for a reason: because you're a superstar, darling," Cox replied.

Fans got a first glimpse at Bailey's Ariel in September at Disney fan expo D23, where director Rob Marshall called Bailey's performance "a tour de force."

"It’s the range of what Halle brings, full and emotional and so joyous and fighter. You see all the sides of her," Marshall said.

Marshall said there would be four new songs in the movie from the team of Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda – the first time the duo have collaborated together.

"And it's magical," Marshall added.

Another teaser released last month offered the first (tiny!) glimpse of Melissa McCarthy in character as the iconic villain Ursula.

After some quick shots of Halle Bailey's Ariel gracefully swimming through the sea, the 42-second teaser ends with a shadowy shot of what seems to be McCarthy's Ursula looking menacingly at the camera over one of her tentacles. At the end of the teaser, McCarthy lets out her character's signature, villainous laugh.

Last week, Bailey unveiled a new doll based on her turn as the famed red-headed mermaid.

“I have something really exciting to reveal to you all. I am going to cry,” she said in an Instagram video, before holding up the toy. “This is the new 'Little Mermaid' doll. I am literally choking up, because this means so much to me, and to have one that looks like me, that’s my favorite Disney character, is very surreal."

Bailey also marveled at the detail that went into making the doll look like her.

"She even has my mole, see?" she said. "The hair and the tail... I’m just stunned, so I don’t quite know what to do with it, but I’m going to steal this and take it home and hide it forever."

In the video's caption, Bailey added that "the little girl in me is pinching herself right now."

Contributing: Bryan Alexander and Charles Trepany

